It was a busy week on the gym floor for the Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team. They started with a loss to non-conference Aitkin, then split a pair of games while hosting the annual, 2-day Carly Bruske Memorial Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 and 18.
Aitkin
The Aitkin Gobblers hosted the Mille Lacs Raiders in a non-conference game on Dec. 14. The home team built a commanding 18-point lead by intermission and that lead was cut to 13 points early in the second half, but, as Mille Lacs coach Alicia Hannan said, “our girls fought hard but didn’t have the gas to keep going.”
Mille Lacs’ Aiyanna Mitchell and Aitkin’s Ella Janzen each put up five 3-pointers, with Janzen producing 28 points and Mitchell 19 to lead their respective teams on offense.
Mille Lacs 14 33 47
Aitkin 32 37 69
Scoring: Mitchell 19, Simmons-Merrill 9, Perkio 8, Schoeck 6, Orazem 3, Larson 2.
Tournament
The Mille Lacs Raiders hosted three other teams in the annual Carly Bruske Memorial Tournament on Dec. 17 and 18. The two-day event is in memory Carly Bruske who lost her life in a car accident in 2003 while a student/athlete attending Isle High.
The Raiders took on the North Lake Academy Huskies, a school located in Forest Lake, in the first round of the tournament.
The Raiders built an 18-1 during the first eight minutes of the game and kept the pressure on throughout, with tight defense that caused the Huskies to turn the ball over 20 times and shot just 20 percent from the field, controlling the boards with rebounding from Gabby Perkio, Celleia Simmons-Merrill and the crew.
Mille Lacs shot 33 percent for the game, including 42 of their winning 63 points coming from Aiyanna Mitchell, Perkio and Katlyn Schoeck.
The win earned the Raiders a game in the tournament championship.
North Lake Acad. 16 19 35
Mille Lacs 31 32 63
Scoring: Mitchell 17, Schoeck 15, Perkio 10, Simmons-Merrill 8, Orazem 7, Larson 5.
Tournament
The Spectrum Sting won the Carley Bruske Memorial Tournament with a convincing 54-16 win over the host Mille Lacs Raiders on Dec. 18.
Using a full-court press, the Sting forced the Raiders to turn the ball over 17 times and built a whopping 34-2 lead during the first 15 minutes of the 18-minute first half.
With the game out of hand mid-way through the final period, the clock was set on running time, the press was taken off and Spectrum’s second string finished the game.
Final score: Spectrum 54, Mille Lacs 16.
Mill Lacs turned the ball over 27 times and shot just 12 percent from the field with just five total field goals for the game, while Spectrum shot 31 percent and had 22 field goals.
Spectrum 38 16 54
Mille Lacs 5 11 16
Scoring: Mitchell 4, Rogers 4, Perkio 2, Schoeck 2, Biros 2, Orazem 2.
