The Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball team closed out its 2022 regular season scheduled with a loss to Pine City which earned them a third-place finish in the 7-team Great River Conference, and they followed with a good showing at a tournament hosted by Upsala High, where the Raiders won the event by beating all four opponents.
As of the end of the regular season, Mille Lacs finished with an overall record of 21-5 placing them with a ranking of 16th among the 158 Class A teams in the state, 11-1 against Section 5A teams which places them as the top seed among the 19 teams in the section.
The Raiders open postseason play on Friday, Oct. 28 at Isle High School against East Central.
Pine City
When the Mille Lacs Raiders hosted the Pine City Dragons in the final regular-scheduled volleyball game of the season on Oct. 18, at stake was second-place in the Great River Conference. The only conference blemishes on both teams’ records were losses to GRC’s undefeated Rush City, so whichever team won that final game would be runner-up to the Tigers in their league.
The match opened with a solid 25-15 win for the home team in which the Raiders played some of their best volleyball of the season against a good team.
That relatively easy win looked as though the Raiders were on the way to their 18th overall win of the fall and a second-place finish in the GRC. During the timeout after the first-set win, however, Mille Lacs coach Marcia Balker warned her troupes that Pine City would not roll over and give up.
And that is exactly what transpired during the remainder of the contest.
The Dragons, after falling behind 4-0 in the second set, went on to take complete control of the next three game, and won the match, 3-1.
That is not to say the games were runaways, because each final score was close, but the Dragons had too much fire-power from their hitters and the Raiders were a few bullets short, allowing the Dragons to finish second in the GRC and the Raiders to wind up in third place.
For the match, Mille Lacs led in kills, 54-47 and Pine City had eight aces to seven for the Raiders.
Leading the scoring for Mille Lacs was Ashley Strang with 24 kills, followed by nine from Jenna Carlson and seven by Katlyn Schoeck.
Pine City 15 25 25 25
Mille Lacs 25 20 22 21
Tournament
At a tournament hosted by Upsala High School which featured many teams from Section 5A on Oct. 20, the Mille Lacs Raiders did themselves proud with a sweep of all four teams they played including Osakis (2-0), Betha-Hewitt (2-0), Upsala (2-0) and Holdingford (2-0).
