Two stars honored

The Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball team paid tribute to their two seniors, Ashley Rogers and Abby Biniek (middle above), at their final regular-season home match last week. 

 Photo by Karen Nelson

The Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball team closed out its 2022 regular season scheduled with a loss to Pine City which earned them a third-place finish in the 7-team Great River Conference, and they followed with a good showing at a tournament hosted by Upsala High, where the Raiders won the event by beating all four opponents. 

As of the end of the regular season, Mille Lacs finished with an overall record of 21-5 placing them with a ranking of 16th among the 158 Class A teams in the state, 11-1 against Section 5A teams which places them as the top seed among the 19 teams in the section.

