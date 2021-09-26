After dropping the first two games of the season, the Mille Lacs Raiders football team was looking for win number one when they traveled two-and-one-half-hours to Chisolm by bus to take on the Bluestreaks on Sept. 17.
The Mille Lacs coaching staff felt their team had a decent chance against their opponent, and, indeed, the Raiders played the Bluestreaks close to the vest during the first two periods and were behind just 14-0 by intermission.
Two big defensive stands by the Raiders in the second quarter, one where they held Chisholm scoreless on four attempts within the Mille Lacs 15-yardline, and minutes later when the “D” snuffed a Bluestreaks drive at the Raiders’ 24-yardline with a tackle-for-loss on a fourth-down-and-one.
In fact, Mille Lacs had an excellent chance to pull to within one touchdown when they got the ball first-and-goal at the two-yardline, thanks to a brilliant pass reception by TJ Remer with a minute left in the half. But, the Raiders lost yardage on three consecutive running plays as time ran out.
The second half was all Chisholm, when they scored four times and the Mille Lacs offense went dormant.
The stats for the entire game speak for themselves. Chisholm had the ball 11 times on offense, scoring touchdowns on six explosive plays, including runs of 32, 43 and 48 yards and touchdown passes of 17, 43 and 54 yards. The star of the game for the Bluestreaks was their talented senior Jude Sundquist who, even with good coverage by Mille Lacs, was able to leap high into the air and snag three touchdowns and ran 48 yards for another.
In all, Chisholm amassed a total of 429 yards, including 225 yards on the ground and 204 through the air. Mille Lacs also had the ball 11 times on offense, resulting in six punts, two turned over on downs, one halted by interception, another stymied in the red zone as time ran out and one possession fumbled away on a punt reception.
The Raiders put up 99 total yards of offense, including 55 on the ground, mostly from 18 carries by Zach Remer and 44 yards through the air on four pass completions in 17 attempts.
Mille Lacs 0 0 0 0 0
Chisholm 7 7 13 15 42
