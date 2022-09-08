Open and free to the public, the Mille Lacs Smallmouth Alliance is hosting their annual Bronzeback Blowout on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rocky Bottom at the Y in Garrison.
Dozens of raffle prizes will be available, as well as silent auction items, and all-you-can-eat BBQ for $35.
Join Major League Fishing Professionals and top regional pros for the MLSA Bronzeback Blowout. Stop in and bid on awesome silent auction items and raffles from St Croix Rods, Yeti Coolers, Simms, Reed’s Sporting Goods, Tutt’s Bait and Tackle, plus guided fishing trips from top professionals like Josh Douglas, Andy Young and much more. 500 people will be automatic winners taking home $40 grab bags including lures and accessories from Northland Tackle, Berkeley, Rapala, Strike King and Bagley Baits. More than $30,000 in prizes from the biggest fishing companies in the country will be given away.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
