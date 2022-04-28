The Mille Lacs Raiders speech team traveled to the state tournament on April 22 and 23, after a rousing send-off from the Onamia High School staff and students.
School Counselor, Brady Hermel, praised the accomplishments of Jennifer Dickson and Noah Jacobson before the students circled the halls of OHS while music was played and they were greeted with cheers and high fives from the staff and students.
In Hermel’s words, “Jennifer Dickson has advanced to state in storytelling. This is Jenny’s first trip to the state tournament. She had a great speech season this year, and she placed at nine meets. Jenny’s highlights included being crowned conference champion where she earned first place in three straight rounds. With her entrancing recounts of stories like “The Frog Prince” and “Rumpelstiltskin,” she grabbed a second place finish at subsections, and silver medal at the section tournament.”
“Noah Jacobson is returning for his second trip to the state tournament in poetry. Although Noah had a rough start to the season, he ended strong, earning the conference and section championship titles. Noah’s rendition of James L. Dickey’s poem, “Falling” went on to captivate the judges and earned him a place atop the podium at the section tournament.”
Hermel also took a moment to add, “And last but not least, let’s give a big hand to coach (Alicia) Laughery who was awarded the Section “Coach of the Year!!”
All this support sent the Raiders off to the state tournament in high spirits. After watching the AA tournament on Friday, the Raider speakers knew the competition on Saturday would be fierce, but they were up for the challenge.
Jacobson and Dickson performed admirably, proving they earned their spot among the top 24 in each category of the state’s best speakers.
While both speakers fell short of making the final round, they were proud of their performances and the support they were shown from family and friends.
Thus ended a remarkable season for the Mille Lacs Raiders speech team, but coaches Laughery and Patterson left the day feeling proud and encouraged by what their team had accomplished this year.
According to Laughery, “We aren’t losing any seniors this year, and these speakers have learned a lot this season. We have high hopes for another great season next year. People certainly haven’t heard the last words from these talented speakers.”
The team said they would like to give a quick shout out to Bella Nayquonable, former Onamia student who competed in poetry at the state tournament from Cathedral High School. The Raiders enjoyed supporting her throughout the first three rounds and were impressed by her tremendous speaking ability.
(0) comments
