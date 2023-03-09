The Mille Lacs Raiders Speech team began its season with a scrimmage at Cambridge-Isanti on Feb. 4, then followed with a second-place finish at their home meet on Feb. 11 and a fourth-place overall at a North Branch meet on Feb. 18.
The Raiders then moved on to compete with around 30 schools at the highly competitive Princeton Invitational on Feb. 25.
This year three Mille Lacs speakers, Noah Jacobson, Svea Carlson and Nox Gray, broke into the finals at the Princeton competition, a huge meet featuring over 20 schools. Jacobson placed first (the first top spot in the 21-year history of this event for Mille Lacs), Carlson was eighth and Gray placed third, making it Mille Lacs’ best showing at this tough tournament.
Recently, the speech team placed second at the Fridley Speech Tournament.
“Four seniors have returned this winter to lead the speech team, including Nox Gray, Lauren Smart, Svea Carlson and Noah Jacobson who have worked to inspire our team throughout the season,” said Mille Lacs speech advisor Alicia Laughery.
“Gray joined the Mille Lacs team for the first time last year and quickly developed her unique dramatic style. So far this season, she has placed second at the Mille Lacs meet, first at North Branch, and finaled at the Princeton meet, finishing third.”
Laughery said of Smart: “She first joined the varsity speech team in 2019. Throughout that time, she has competed in storytelling, creative expression, and humorous. She returned to storytelling this season and earned two judges’ choice awards at the Cambridge-Isanti scrimmage, second place at the Mille Lacs meet, and fifth place at North Branch.”
As for Carlson, Laughery said, “Svea returned for the 2023 season with three previous seasons under her belt. She performed in both drama and humorous over the years, but she decided to keep her focus on the funny category this year. This decision seems to have been a good one, since she placed fourth at the Mille Lacs meet, first at North Branch and finaled at Princeton, placing eighth out of 43 speakers.
“Jacobson joined his siblings on the varsity team when he was a seventh grader,” said Laughery. “Noah started out in extemporaneous reading, has performed in extemporaneous speaking and drama, went to state his sophomore and junior years in poetry and has now decided to write and perform his own work in creative expression. So far this season, Noah has placed first at the Mille Lacs meet, second at North Branch and finaled at Princeton, earning the tournament championship for creative expression.
The team also consists of six sophomore speakers: Arianna Cash Hemann, Isabella Cerrillo, Lily Oyler, Maxx Patterson, Rihanna Smith, and Bella Kruchten. Norah Pittman is currently the only freshman on the team. Also joining varsity for the first time this year are five eighth-grade speakers, including Olive Rudolph, Roland Smith, Eva Vang, Jayla Shaw, and Lilliana Montes.
