The Mille Lacs Raiders Speech team began its season with a scrimmage at Cambridge-Isanti on Feb. 4, then followed with a second-place finish at their home meet on Feb. 11 and a fourth-place overall at a North Branch meet on Feb. 18. 

The Raiders then moved on to compete with around 30 schools at the highly competitive Princeton Invitational on Feb. 25. 

