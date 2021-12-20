The Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team brought their overall record to 2-1 with a 45-40, overtime win over the East Central Eagles on Dec. 7.
According to Raiders head coach Alicia Hannan, her team entered the second half tied at 15-15, and despite some foul trouble and some hard times finishing off shots in the beginning, managed to “dig deep” down the stretch making some key free-throw in the late-going to pull off the victory.
Celleia Simmons-Merrill and Aiyanna Mitchell accounted for 29 of Mille Lacs’ 45 points.
On Dec. 10, the Ogilvie Lions remained unbeaten at 4-0 in the Great River Conference, following a convincing, 71-54 win over the Mille Lacs Raiders, who, with the loss, moved to 2-2 on the season.
The Raiders stayed neck-and-neck with the Lions through most of the first half, until, after changing their defensive tactics, Ogilvie went on an 8-0 scoring spree to enter intermission with an 8-point lead.
Struggles with the Ogilvie press allowed the Lions to outscore the Raiders by nine in the second period.
The Raiders had no answer to defending an Ogilvie gal wearing number 35 who produced seven 3-pointers and 25 points.
Mille Lacs was led on offense by Aiyanna Mitchell’s 19 points, including five buckets from long range.
