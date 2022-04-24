As of April 18, there were a total of 17 athletic events for the Mille Lacs Raiders golf, track, baseball and softball teams to have taken place.
As of April 18, the Raiders had competed in exactly two of those 17 events — a track meet (run indoors in Foley) and a baseball game against St. John’s Prep played on a dry field in St. Joseph, Minnesota.
Fifteen of the 17 events were cancelled because of poor weather and/or field conditions. The baseball game against St. John’s, originally set for April 5 but rescheduled for April 11, turned out to be a fine debut for the newly formed Mille Lacs Raiders — the paired team of Onamia and Isle High players.
In a game characterized by solid pitching and hitting by the Raiders, the visiting team won 20-3 in a game called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Starting pitcher Jacob Gallion threw the entire five innings, giving up just three runs (none earned) on five hits and struck out nine. Raider batters knocked out 12 hits, drew 10 walks and struck out nine times during their five innings on the field.
Leading Mille Lacs on offense were Eric Pederson with four hits in five at bats while posting four RBI, followed by two hits each by Daniel Miller, Jakob Wind and Cole Dangers.
The Raiders JV team won their game, 7-3 with Josiah Mueller getting the win on the mound and Onamia junior, Noah Jacobson had two hits and two RBI.
Following the game, Mille Lacs head coach Tyler Soderstrom said, this, “With both school combining we are lucky to have so many guys out for the sport so that we can have quality players on both varsity and junior varsity.”
Soderstrom added that his varsity team may have as many as four or five quality pitchers from which to choose on any given day. “I can’t say who our ace is as yet because we’ve only had one game, but I know from last season that we have a good crew to call on.”
The Raiders were scheduled to play Tuesday, April 19 away at Ogilvie, the 21st at home against Hinckley/Finlayson and the 22nd at home against Pine River, but with three inches of new snow on the ground on Monday, April 18 and rain scheduled for the Mille Lacs area on Wednesday of that week, there is a chance the local fields may not be ready for play.
If those games of the third week in April are washed out by weather, that would mean that nine of the 20 scheduled ball games, or nearly half the season would cancelled or needed to be rescheduled.
“We are lucky to have at least four quality pitchers on our squad thanks to our pairing, so if we get to place in the season where we are forced to play four or five games per week, we think we will be okay on the mound,” said Soderstrom.
Mille Lacs 1 5 3 2 9 20
St. John’s 1 0 0 0 2 3
