The North Woods Grizzlies and the Mille Lacs Raiders football squads entered their Oct. 7 game against each other with 0-5 records and ranked near the bottom of the 62 Class A football teams in the state. One of those teams were destined to find their first win of the season that evening on homecoming night at Isle High.
That team ended up being North Woods, who managed to score four touchdowns on the way to a 28-6 win.
The two teams sparred with each other during the first 18 minutes of the 24-minute first half when, together they turned the ball over on downs five times and punted twice, before the Grizzlies broke the ice, scoring on two plays from the 32-yard line after getting good field position following a Raider punt.
Up 6-0 at halftime, North Woods put together a 75-yard scoring drive highlighted by a 53-yard run by their work-horse running back, senior Jared Chiabotti, to set up their second touchdown.
Nine seconds later, Mille Lacs hit paydirt when quarterback Sam Hebeisen found star receiver Creedon Spengler wide open at mid-field and delivered a strike for a 70-yard touchdown pass.
From then on, Mille Lacs ended three straight drives with interceptions, while North Woods scored two more touchdowns and fumbled away their final drive.
In all, Mille Lacs finished the game with a total of 128 yards of offense, including a minus one yard on the ground and 129 yards through the air, all by Spengler who caught seven passes.
North Woods put up 372 yard of offense, including 220 rushing yards by Chiabotti who ran 29 times and added 91 yards on five pass catches.
Mille Lacs has two regular-season games remaining, both on the road: at Deer River on Oct. 14 and at Braham on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
