The North Woods Grizzlies and the Mille Lacs Raiders football squads entered their Oct. 7 game against each other with 0-5 records and ranked near the bottom of the 62 Class A football teams in the state. One of those teams were destined to find their first win of the season that evening on homecoming night at Isle High. 

That team ended up being North Woods, who managed to score four touchdowns on the way to a 28-6 win.

