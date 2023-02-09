The Mille Lacs Soil and Water Conservation District was recognized in December 2022 as the SWCD of the Year “for its extensive conservation work and leadership efforts,” according to the press release from the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts.
Susan Shaw, the Mille Lacs County SWCD administrator, said in a phone interview that this is the first time the conservation district has been recognized like that. She explained that one district is recognized annually, and among the 87 counties in the state, each with at least one SWCD, it’s basically a one in 100 year occurrence. She joked that it “felt like winning an Oscar” to be recognized out of the many districts doing “a lot of good things” and contributing to “meaningful work.”
The release about the award notes that the Mille Lacs SWCD “was recognized for having an exceptionally engaged board; highly skilled technical and administrative staff; and an outstanding manager, all dedicated to delivering a wide range of conservation services geared toward their diverse base of land and water resources.”
Shaw said the board for Mille Lacs County is active. “I’m particularly proud of the level of commitment of board members.” She explained that sometimes people will run for office and be elected to the SWCD board – sometimes those individuals don’t know much about the SWCD, but others have previously worked with the SWCD in some capacity. Regardless, though, if they come with a “level of enthusiasm and commitment,” the board can be successful.
According to the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (MASWCD) website, SWCDs were established in Minnesota as a response to the “Dust Bowl” of the 1930s to help encourage better farming practices. Their scope has expanded beyond agriculture to “also provide assistance in forested, lakes and urban areas of their communities.”
Five supervisors are elected to the board, and they each serve for four-year terms. The supervisors work closely with SWCD staff to implement policies and plans related to best practices for utilizing, protecting and restoring natural resources, as well as education and help to find funding for landowners, local governments and watershed organizations.
Shaw explained that much of the pertinent work happens in breakout committees throughout the month, between SWCD board meetings. At present, “the board is quite active,” Shaw said, and do a wonderful job of leading discussions at the regular board meetings. The board members live at large in the county, and each lives in their own respective district. That kind of representation helps to ensure the board facilitates “sincere public involvement behind the decisions we make.”
More than simply providing information to the public, the SWCD staff and board look for input to inform the kind of work they do. That difference is “subtle,” Shaw said, “but important.” She added, “It takes particular work to figure out what questions to ask and who to get answers from.”
Also recognized at the MASWCD annual meeting was Mille Lacs SWCD’s Conservationist of the Year, Margaret Vos. Vos, who lives in Isle, worked with the SWCD to convert her turf grass shoreline to native vegetation. By doing so, the long roots of the native vegetation help to slow down runoff, helping curb erosion and stormwater absorption into the soil.
The board is made up of Dan Campbell from District 1, who was elected in 2020; Kurt Beckstrom of District 2, elected originally in 1987; Jake Janski, District 3, elected in 2016; Andre LaSalle, District 4, who was appointed in 2018 and elected in 2020; and Robert Hoefert of District 5, who served from 1979-2000, and was elected once more in 2009. Staff includes Susan Shaw, district administrator; Lynn Gallice, shoreline technician; and Stephanie Souer, financial specialist.
For more information about the Mille Lacs County SWCD, visit their website at millelacsswcd.org; the office can be reached at 320-983-2160.
