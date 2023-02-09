SWCD of the Year.jpg

Mille Lacs SWCD recognized

Pictured above, left to right: MASWCD Executive Director LeAnn Buck, MASWCD Assistant Director Sheila Vanney, Mille Lacs SWCD Supervisor Jake Janski, Mille Lacs SWCD technician Lynn Gallice, Mille Lacs SWCD financial specialist Stephanie Souer, Mille Lacs SWCD Administrator Susan Shaw, Mille Lacs SWCD Supervisor and MASWCD Northeast Area 3 Director Kurt Beckstrom.

 Photo provided

The Mille Lacs Soil and Water Conservation District was recognized in December 2022 as the SWCD of the Year “for its extensive conservation work and leadership efforts,” according to the press release from the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts.

