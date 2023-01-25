Recognized for its extensive conservation work and leadership efforts, Mille Lacs Soil & Water Conservation District received the 2022 SWCD of the Year Award for Minnesota in December.
During its 86th annual meeting, the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (MASWCD) honored Mille Lacs SWCD with the award in Bloomington. The award recognizes and inspires leadership within the SWCDs to go above and beyond the base capacity.
Mille Lacs SWCD was recognized for having an exceptionally engaged board; highly skilled technical and administrative staff; and an outstanding manager, all dedicated to delivering a wide range of conservation services geared toward their diverse base of land and water resources.
“Whether you are an agricultural producer, a shoreland owner on one of Mille Lacs counties beautiful lakes or rivers, or an urban resident, you are benefiting from the efforts of the Mille Lacs Soil and Water Conservation District,” said LeAnn Buck, MASWCD Executive Director. “The efforts of their board and staff truly rise to the level of being exceptional, and MASWCD is proud to recognize Mille Lacs SWCD for all their hard work.”
Mille Lacs SWCD’s board members are effective communicators with their county board as well as their SWCD peers in their region and across the state, Buck said. Mille Lacs SWCD district manager, Susan Shaw, is providing key leadership and expertise toward multiple comprehensive watershed management plans in the area. “The work of this SWCD’s staff far surpasses the accomplishments you’d expect of a small team of three conservation professionals,” Buck added.
MASWCD extends our congratulations to the Mille Lacs SWCD board and staff!
The Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts is the non-profit organization that represents Minnesota’s 88 conservation districts and the 440 men and women who serve on their governing boards. For over 80 years, local conservation districts have worked with cooperating landowners of private working lands to help them plan and apply effective conservation practices.
