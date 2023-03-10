The big lake will be open to a continuous harvest for the open water season for the first time since 2014
The DNR announced Thursday, March 2 that anglers will be allowed to harvest one walleye between 21-23 inches or one over 28 inches throughout the 2023 open water season. This is great news for anglers as there has not been this type of regulation since the 2014 season.
This year the lake’s total allocation is 175,000 pounds, up from 135,000 pounds last year. The state share of the allocation is 100,300 pounds. The Bands’ share is 74,700 pounds. A lower walleye harvest this winter and an improving walleye population are the reason for the increase in the regulations.
Brad Parsons, fisheries section manager for the DNR said in a press release, “We are pleased to see improvements in both the growth of adult walleye and survival of young walleye in Mille Lacs, those factors create the opportunity for anglers to have a continuous harvest season in 2023.”
Mille Lacs fisheries advisory committee member and Mille Lacs fishing guide Tony Roach also noted the young walleye population saying “We’re starting to see a lot of recruitment of young walleyes in Mille Lacs. This winter we caught a lot in the 10-12 inch range and a bunch in the 14 inch range. The gap between walleye year classes was the problem before with Mille Lacs, now I think we’re heading in the right direction.”
The new walleye regulations will apply from the walleye opener on Saturday, May 13, until the end of the open-water season on Thursday, Nov. 30. And unlike the last three seasons, there will be no planned closure to walleye fishing or live bait ban during July. The winter regulations will begin on Friday, Dec. 1.
Roach also said that keeping the lake open to walleye fishing the entire summer will benefit resorts and other Mille Lacs businesses adding “The midsummer closures in the past years were disruptive and made it tough for customers to plan their vacations.”
On opening weekend, fishing will be allowed 24 hours a day. Beginning Monday, May 15, the night fishing ban takes effect, and the fishing hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for all species. From Saturday, June 3, through Thursday, Nov. 30, muskies and northern pike anglers using artificial lures or sucker minnows longer than eight inches will be exempt from the night fishing ban. Starting Friday, Sept. 1, the night fishing ban is relaxed and changed to 6 a.m. to midnight, allowing anglers two more hours of fall night fishing.
Parsons continued, “As always, we will monitor the factors that determine the state’s walleye take throughout the open water season. If conditions warrant, we will adjust the regulations, either to allow additional opportunity if harvest is especially low like it was in 2022, or tighten regulations if harvest exceeds our projections.”
The last time the regulation was a continuous harvest was during the 2014 season. That year the limit was two fish, with a slot of 18-20 inches with one fish over 28 inches. The total allocation that year was reduced to 60,000 pounds. Down from 250,000 pounds in 2013. 2014 was also the first year the season long night ban was put into effect after opening weekend, only to be repealed on July 21, but the seed was planted for future season long night bans.
According to the DNR, this year’s winter walleye harvest was only 4,300 pounds. Attributing the lower catch rates to the abundant forage in the lake and combined with poor ice conditions in the early season. This drop in walleye take was another reason the DNR had more flexibility to implement the new open water harvest opportunities.
The DNR and the eight Ojibwe Bands that have treaty fishing rights under the 1837 treaty agreed Mille Lacs could sustain a state harvest of up to 100,300 pounds of walleye this year – an increase of 20,000 pounds from 2022. The DNR said the adult walleye grew well in 2022, and year classes of younger walleye in the lake have the potential to contribute to the fishery in the future.
Parsons said, “The lake has been in a state of change since the 1990s. As the water started to clear, we began seeing warmer water temperatures. Change continues with the introduction of invasive species such as zebra mussel and spiny water fleas. We will continue to monitor the lake to see how ongoing changes will influence the fishery.”
According to the DNR, the northern pike population in Mille Lacs is healthy, and harvest of fish under 30 inches is encouraged for anglers looking for another option to bring home some fish. The big lake also has a world class smallmouth bass population that opens to catch and release angling on May 13, with harvest of fish less than 17 inches allowed starting on Saturday, May 27.
Parsons closed by saying, “Our goal with regulations for all species is to offer fishing opportunities while also keeping in mind the long-term sustainability of the lake.”
More information about fishing regulations on Mille Lacs Lake, ongoing DNR management and research, citizen engagement and Mille Lacs area recreation opportunities is available on the DNR website at www.dnr.state.mn.us/millelacslake/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.