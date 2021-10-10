With a win over Cromwell-Wright on Sept. 27, the Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball squad entered the month of October with a 7-1 record in regular season play, not counting two Saturday tournaments.
Cromwell/Wright
It was the Mille Lacs Raiders shaking off a shabby first game, then putting it into high gear in games two and three on the way to beating the Cromwell/Wright Cardinals in three straight sets on Sept. 27.
The Raiders withstood six of their own service errors and six ties, including at 24-24, but somehow won the first set by two points, 26-24. Highlights of the first game for Mille Lacs were 14 kills on offense and four aces off their service.
Mille Lacs took control of the next sets, winning by big margins.
In set two, the Raiders won by 10 points, scoring 12 kills and producing four more aces.
In set three, Mille Lacs took advantage of seven service errors by the Cards and out-killed their guests, 10-3.
In all, Mille Lacs had 36 kills to 22 by Cromwell. Leading the Raiders in kills after perfect serve-receive by libero Abby Beniek, perfect setting by Ashley Rogers, were 10 by Ashley Strang, nine from Katie Rocholl, seven by Shayla Naquonabe, five from Jenna Carlson and four by Rogers.
Cromwell 24 15 17
Mille Lacs 26 25 25
