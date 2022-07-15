The Minnesota DNR released the Mille Lacs Lake creel survey data from December 24, 2021, through February 27, 2022, earlier this spring. The data shows the walleye harvest in general was down significantly from 2021.
Winter walleye harvest numbers
For that time period, there were 6,671 pounds of walleye harvested that will count against the 80,300 pound state share of the 135,000 pound overall quota set for the 2022 angling year. There was an additional 100 pounds of post mortality walleyes during that time period. These are fish that die after release.
In comparison to the winter of 2021, there were 15,551 pounds of walleye harvested - more than double.
As far as the post mortality, for the period of December 24 through January 26, the data shows 47 walleyes died for a total of 68 pounds or an average of 1.4 pounds per fish. From the period of January 24 through February 27, the data shows 27 walleyes died for a total of 32 pounds or an average weight of 1.2 pounds per fish. According to the walleye “length to weight” conversion chart on Infisherman.com, these fish averaged 15-16 inches.
With that said, it appears not many large walleyes died due to post mortality over the winter.
The data shows there were a total of 1,968 walleyes harvested for the 6,671 pound total, and an average weight of 3.4 pounds per fish. The winter keep slot was one 21-23 inch fish per angler. According to the Infisherman chart, a 21-23 inch walleye weighs anywhere from 3.65 - 4.88 pounds.
As far as angler pressure, the survey showed a total of 1,680,846 angler hours. This is also down from the winter of 2021 where there were 2,110,257 angling hours. Now this current number was for all species, but if one ran this for just the walleyes - by far the most popular winter species - it equates to an astonishing one keeper walleye every 854 angler hours. To put that number in perspective, that’s over 21 40-hour work weeks for one keeper walleye. Anglers said the winter was slow, but that seems like a lifetime between fish.
Walleye release numbers
On the release side, the survey said there were a total of 40,448 walleyes caught that had a total weight of 54,168 and an average weight of 1.3 pounds per fish. Those are some small fish considering the 2013 year class fish are still the dominant year class in the lake and those fish are nine years old now. According to walleyecentral.com on average a nine year old female walleye is 21.7 inches long. Doing the math on the angler hours with the released fish, it works out to an average of 41.5 hours per released walleye, still a very long time between fish.
Other species harvest numbers
As far as other species, there were 2,994 perch harvested for a total of 1,076 pounds and an average weight of .35 pounds or just under six ounces per fish. The Infisherman chart shows that’s around nine inches. There were 105 northerns harvested for a total weight of an impressive 1,016 pounds and an average weight of 9.7 pounds per fish. The chart shows that’s a 33-34 inch fish. The 2022 winter pike regulation on Mille Lacs was three fish total, but all northerns over 30 inches must be immediately released, so the average size fish according to the data is very curious.
There were no hooking mortality pounds for northerns. There were 135 tullibees harvested for a total weight of 213 pounds and an impressive average weight of 1.6 pounds per fish. Wrapping up the harvest, there were 27 crappies harvested for a total of 23 pounds and an average weight of .85 pounds per fish. The chart says this is 11-12 inches in length.
According to the data, there were no harvest of burbot (eelpout, and the season is closed for 2022), muskie (season was closed), smallmouth (catch and release only in the winter), largemouth bass, rock bass, pumpkinseed (sunny), bluegill (sunny), carp or bullhead.
Other species release numbers
There were 38,534 perch released for a total of 3,361 pounds and an average weight of just .09 pounds or 1.4 ounces. The smallest perch on the chart was eight inches and weighed .26 pounds or 4.2 ounces. So those were some tiny perch.
There were 342 northerns released for a total weight of 2,782 pounds and an impressive average weight of 8.1 pounds. According to the chart, this is around a 32 inch fish. There were 3 92 tullibees released for a total of 415 pounds and an average weight of around one pound each.
There were 954 burbot (eelpout) released (the new regulation this year was no harvest allowed) for a total of 1,062 pounds and an average weight of just 1.1 pound per fish.
There were 55 smallmouth bass released for a total weight of 136 pounds and a healthy average weight of 2.5 pounds per fish. And that’s it for release, there were no muskies released as their season was closed, no largemouth bass, rock bass, pumpkinseed, bluegill, crappie or bullhead caught and released according to the data.
DNR thoughts and projections
According to a presentation given by Mille Lacs Area Fisheries Supervisor Tom Heinrich at the most recent Mille Lacs fishery advisory committee meeting, the DNR’s assumption for modeling purposes was 15,000 pounds for the overall winter harvest, but due to the ice conditions and the slow bite, it fell well short of that.
The spring open water season was slow as well (see future article) and Heinrich predicted anglers will be at around 35,000 pounds by the end of October. This is assuming “normal” effort, water temperatures and catch rates. All in all, anglers are predicted to fall short of the quota by about 40,000 pounds, roughly half for all intents and purposes. And with that prediction, there is talk that the harvest regulation set to take place Sept. 1 may be expanded.
