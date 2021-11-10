Ice anglers on Mille Lacs Lake will again be able to harvest walleyes this winter season.
Effective Wednesday, Dec. 1, through Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, winter anglers on Mille Lacs may again keep one walleye between 21-23 inches or one fish longer than 28 inches.
Mille Lacs Lake has been the hot spot in the state for winter fishing the past few seasons with a regular parade of wheelhouses on most weekends. This is the sixth consecutive year of winter walleye harvest on Mille Lacs. The slot limit and bag limit is the same as the two part 2021 open water harvest season and last year’s winter season.
This slot is actually larger than most anglers prefer to harvest, most anglers would agree that the 15-17 inch walleye would make for better table fare. But with this slot size, the DNR appears to be further protecting the coveted 2013 class of fish. That year produced an extraordinary size year class due to a number of factors.
The most important being the ice out record of May 16, 2013. With the late ice out, the walleyes spawned under the ice and there was no wave action to disturb the eggs and the hatch was off the charts.
A normal spring will have the fish spawning without ice and any kind of large waves after the spawn will crush the eggs in the rocks (and zebra mussels for that matter) and kill them, ultimately reducing that year’s class of fish.
The winter regulations are set after the completion of the annual fall netting assessment. According to the Minnesota DNR, the results from 2021 showed that the walleye population has declined from recent years, but remains above the population lows seen from 2012 to 2016. On a side note, the 2012 season was the last season anglers were able to harvest a limit of four walleyes.
Other Mille Lacs Lake winter regulations changes are the possession limit for cisco (tullibee), having been reduced from ten to five, and the harvest of burbot (eelpout) has been forbidden.
The Minnesota DNR’s website offers further regulation information on Mille Lacs Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.