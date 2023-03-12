news.messenger@apgecm.com

For the first time in the 50-year history of high school wrestling among the Mille Lacs area high schools of Isle and Onamia, their combined program ­— the Mille Lacs Raiders — was brought to a new level last weekend when Isle athletes Zach Remer and Donovan Schmid, wrestling at the Minnesota State Class A Tournament in St. Paul, were crowned state champions. 

