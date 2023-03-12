For the first time in the 50-year history of high school wrestling among the Mille Lacs area high schools of Isle and Onamia, their combined program — the Mille Lacs Raiders — was brought to a new level last weekend when Isle athletes Zach Remer and Donovan Schmid, wrestling at the Minnesota State Class A Tournament in St. Paul, were crowned state champions.
During the past five decades of quality wrestling among the two Mille Lacs area high schools, the Raiders sent their entire team to State once, and had numerous individuals qualify for the big dance, including Justin Jones and Ian Pratt who wrestled their way to the finals, but settled for second place.
This season, three boys — Remer, Schmid and Hudson Mann — along with a girl, Ashley Strang, qualified for the State Class A Tournament held March 3-4 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Remer and Schmid earned their way to the finals in their weight categories and became the first Raiders to ever win State Championships. Strang also medaled, placing third in her weight category.
Below is an eyewitness account of what happened this historic weekend at the State Wrestling Tournament written by retired Raider head coach Brady Hermel.
When the door to the Raider wrestling practice room opened on Nov. 21, head coach Josh Hughley knew that the 2022-23 season had the potential to be special. What he could not have predicted was that by season’s end the Raider’s wrestling campaign would turn out to be historic.
The Raiders took four wrestlers down to Xcel Energy Center to compete in the MSHSL State Wrestling tournament on March 3 and 4; Zach Remer at 113 pounds, Donovan Schmid at 120 pounds, Hudson Mann at 170 pounds and Ashley Strang at 145 pounds in the girl’s tournament.
Mann
Hudson Mann, a senior sporting a 16-4 record, wrestled sixth-seeded Frazee junior Preston Mayfield in the first round. Following a scoreless first period, Mann chose the down position and after a flurry, was cradled for a quick near-fall and found himself down 2-0 after four minutes. The third period opened with Mayfield earning a quick escape to go up by three. With one minute left, Hudson got on the board with a takedown to cut the deficit to one point. Mayfield quickly scored a reversal and equally as quickly Mann grabbed an escape. With less than 30 seconds left, Mann found himself on his feet and down by a point. As the clock ran out, Hudson was unable to get the needed takedown and lost, 5-4. Mayfield lost in the next round which knocked Hudson out of the competition.
Strang
Ashley Strang came into the tournament as the first ever Raider girl’s state entrant and was the number three seed with a 15-3 record. In the quarter finals, Ashley faced off against Hannah Kvant from St. Michael. Kvant scored first, earning a takedown, but before the period ended Strang scored a reversal and a two-point near-fall to take a 4-2 lead. In the second period Kvant got an escape to put the score at 4-3 with only one period left. The St. Michael girl started the third period with another escape to tie the score, but once again Ashley took the lead after a furious takedown. Kvant would not quit and scored another reversal to tie the score with one minute left. Strang wasted no time and reversed and turned her opponent and at 5:11 pinned Kvant to advance to the semi-finals.
In the semis, Ashley faced returning state champion and undefeated Skylar Little Soldier. Little Soldier lived up to her ranking and after a quick takedown, put Strang to her back and earned a first period pin. This loss moved Ashley into the third place match against a familiar opponent in Lindsay Nosbush of Mora. Nosbush had beaten Strang two weeks earlier in the section finals and after four minutes seemed to be on her way to another victory with a 3-0 lead. However, with just 25 seconds left, Ashley started a granby which shook Nosbush off kilter. Strang sensed an opening and headhunted, forcing Nobush to her back and as the clock ran down, pinned her opponent with just 11 ticks left. This gave Ashley the bronze medal and a remarkable 17-4 overall record for the season.
Remer
Wrestling in his third consecutive state tournament, Zach Remer entered State with a 39-2 record and was the number-one seed in the 113 pound bracket. In the first round, Zach grappled Evin Trudeau of Crookston and, after scoring two takedowns and a pair of near-falls, pinned his opponent in the second period.
Next up for Remer was Micah Gregory from Trinity. Once again Remer took off, earning a quick single leg takedown and then cradling Gregory for three near-fall points. Zach continued with two more takedowns while Gregory managed only one escape. The final score had Remer advancing with a 9-1 victory.
In the semi-finals, Zach was pitted against fourth-seeded Adam Devlaeminck of Minneota In a mere 14 seconds, Zach had secured his first takedown. After granting his opponent an escape, Zach went again go to the single leg and after raising his opponent in the air brought him down for another two points. With under a minute in the period, Devlaeminck got another escape and then tried a takedown shot of his own. Somehow during the attempt the Minneota wrestler’s head collided with Remer and Devlaeminck was knocked out. After the two minutes of injury time were up, Remer was declared the winner and he would move onto the finals. Devlaeminck would later leave the mat under his own power.
In the finals, Remer found himself facing Raydon Graham from Howard Lake, the third seeded wrestler in the tourney with a 43-8 record. In what was becoming a theme for the tournament, Zach scored a perfect takedown just 17 seconds into the match with a single leg and added a nifty fireman’s carry later for good measure. When the first period was over the score stood at 4-1. The second period started with Graham choosing the bottom position and that would prove to be costly. Twice Remer was able to use his lethal cradle to put Graham to his back and establish a 10-1 lead. The third period had Zach start in the down position and after an escape he once again took down Graham and put him to his back. Those six points gave Remer a 16-1 technical fall win and the Class A state title at 113 pounds. He finished the season at 43-2 and was the first Mille Lacs wrestler to ever win a State title.
Schmid
At 120 pounds, Donovan Schmid brought his perfect record into the tournament and was set as the number-two seed. His first match in the tournament was over in the blink of an eye, when the Isle junior took down and pinned his opening opponent from Frazee in 28 seconds.
This win advanced Donovan to the quarterfinals to wrestle Benito Diaz, a 39-3 sophomore from Sibley East. Schmid looked to be cruising along early as he scored a takedown and near-fall in the opening frame to hold a 5-0 lead. Diaz, choosing the down position to start the second made things interesting by catching Donovan in a scramble and not only earning a reversal but also three near-fall points to tie the match. With only two minutes to go, Schmid chose down and was able to get away to take a 6-5 lead. The next 90 seconds ticked away slowly as Schmid both attacked and held off Diaz to the buzzer and moved into the semi finals with the one-point victory.
The penultimate bout was a rematch of the Section 7A finals when once again Donovan wrestled Wyatt Novitzki of Holdingford. Novitzki gained the first advantage with a takedown, but seconds later Schmid escaped and then with a beautiful double leg takedown took a 3-2 lead into the second frame. Novitzki was able to earn an escape only to once again be brought to the mat by Donovan and now he held a 5-3 lead. The last two-minutes saw Schmid score an escape and Novitzki could not break through the Raider wrestler’s tough defenses and Donovan punched his ticket to the finals with a 6-3 win.
In the finals, Donovan would tackle Simon Kruse from St. Clair, a 37-1 wrestler who had upset the number-one seeded wrestler in the semis. For the second match in a row, Schmid found himself in a hole when Kruse nabbed a takedown with little time left in the first period. Schmid was able to get away before the buzzer to cut the lead to 2-1 heading into the next period. Donovan got his second escape of the match and after four minutes the score was tied at 2-2. Kruse started the third period in the bottom position and quickly escaped for a one point lead. With one minute left, Donovan shot in on a double and after a short scramble earned a takedown and the lead. Kruse would not quit and with seconds left on the clock, got away to tie the score at four apiece. This put the contestants into overtime, where the first score would win.
After a shot attempt by Kruse failed, Schmid countered with a charging foot-sweep single and knocked his St. Clair opponent to the mat to score the takedown and win the 120 Class A state title. Schmid ended the season with a perfect 46-0 record. He was one of only 11 wrestlers in the state to finish the season undefeated.
Coach Hughley could not say enough about his wrestler’s efforts over the weekend, “I knew these kids had the abilities, they just needed to go out and wrestle the way we have seen them do all year. Ashley showed why you have to wrestle from whistle to whistle and never quit. Donovan never got out of position even if he fell behind, he just stayed focused and got the job done. And Zach, well he was just on a different level this weekend, there was no one that could stop him.”
The 2022-23 Raider wrestling season had many highlights and special moments, but clearly these grapplers saved the very best for last. Hughley said it perfectly, “All of us are so proud of these kids for putting the crowning touches on one of the most historic seasons in Mille Lacs Raider Wrestling history.”
