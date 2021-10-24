Competing against wrestlers from around the state, many of whom were in Class AA and AAA, Isle senior Daniel Miller, representing the Class A Mille Lacs Raiders, took part in the Pre-season Big Buck National High School Wrestling Tournament, staged at Concordia College in Moorhead on Oct. 16. Wrestling at 170 pounds, Miller competed against opponents from Anoka, Albany, Hibbing and Lakeville in a five-man round-robin format and finished with a record of 2-2 which earned him a third-place medal.
