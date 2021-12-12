The Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling team opened its 2021-22 campaign taking part in a 4-team meet on Dec. 2 hosted by Ogilvie High where they split a pair of matches, then competed in a 10-team meet at Rush City where they finished second.
Ogilvie Invitational
On Thursday, Dec, 2, the Mille Lacs Raiders opened their season at Ogilvie where they took on last year’s Great River Conference champs, the Ogilvie Lions.
The Raiders came out fired up and took down the Lions, 54-30.
After the Lions took a six-point lead, the Raiders stormed back with seven straight pins, including falls by Zach Remer, Carter Adickes, Chase Calander, Cam Wilkes, Tucker Strecker, Landyn Remer and Bailey Geist. Ogilvie was able to win four of the last six matches, but was too little, too late to overcome their deficits.
In the second match of the evening, the Raiders lost a tough encounter to Class AA Milaca, 48-33, even though both Remers, Adickes, Calendar, Wilkes and Miller each added their second win of the night to earn team points for the Raiders.
Rush City Tournament
On Saturday, Dec. 4, the Raiders traveled South for the 10-team Rush City Invitational.
The Mille Lacs squad wrestled well and brought home the second place trophy, finishing 4.5 points behind the champion, Virginia.
The team was led by two Champions - Zach Remer at 113 and Carter Adickes at 120. Both wrestlers earned three wins on the day.
Also making the finals, but coming up just short were Daniel Miller and Jake Wind, who each placed second.
Chase Calander, Cam WIlkes, Tucker Strecker, Joe Bistodeau, and David Lester each earned third place honors and Finn Scheidweiler, who earned his first varsity pin, grabbed fourth place to round out the placers.
Mille Lacs coach Josh Hughley was pleased with the way his team opened the season, saying, “I am proud of the way the kids have been working hard in practice. It really showed in these early matches.”
During the first two matches of the season, Daniel Miller earned his 75th career win and his 50th career pin.
Zach Remer and Cam Wilkes each notched their 60th career wins as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.