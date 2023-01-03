Minnesota marked Adoption from Foster Care Awareness Month this last November with a focus on keeping families together whenever possible and, when necessary, seeking adoptive families.

When children enter Minnesota’s child protection system, the goal is to reunify them safely with their birth families. When that’s not possible, the Minnesota Department of Human Services works with partners and communities to prioritize finding relatives to provide permanent homes. When relatives aren’t available, DHS seeks other families to permanently best meet the needs of children in foster care.

