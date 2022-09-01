Applications must be submitted on or before Sept. 30 

The Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS) is seeking applicants for its community engaging, Native American Artist-in-Residence (NAAIR) program. NAAIR artists study MNHS collections in order to better understand their respective art forms and then share their knowledge with the community. More information and the application are available at https://www.mnhs.org/residencies/naair.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.