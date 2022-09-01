Applications must be submitted on or before Sept. 30
The Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS) is seeking applicants for its community engaging, Native American Artist-in-Residence (NAAIR) program. NAAIR artists study MNHS collections in order to better understand their respective art forms and then share their knowledge with the community. More information and the application are available at https://www.mnhs.org/residencies/naair.
“Having the privilege of getting to work so closely with Native American Artists-in-Residence over the years has shown the positive impact this program has had on both the artists and their respective communities,” said Rita Walaszek Arndt, White Earth Ojibwe, collections outreach specialist for Native American Initiatives, MNHS. “Each artist brings others along throughout their residency journey. This can be seen in their work and its lasting effects in the community.”
Native American Artists in Residence receive $25,000 for collections study and development of community programs as well as extensive support and training from MNHS staff, interns and consultants. Artists develop a community-based project inspired by their research in order to disseminate new knowledge of the art form in the artist’s home community.
For more than eight years, the NAAIR program has supported 14 Native American artists working within traditional art forms such as ash basketry, canoe making and quillwork. Research has focused on the evolution of the jingle dress in Ojibwe culture, the history of Dakota floral designs, making a dugout canoe and more. Watch NAAIR artists’ stories and learn more on YouTube.
Past NAAIR artist Dr. Denise Lajimodiere (Turtle Mountain band of Chippewa) studied pre-contact tribal art of birch bark biting. Today, birch bark biting continues in Turtle Mountain and Lajimodiere has published several books including Josie Dances (MNHS Press, 2021). Jeremy Red Eagle (Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota) examined cultural games related to teachings of Dakota manhood. He is a language and cultural arts lifelong learner and teacher at Sisseton Wahpeton College. Sarah Agaton Howes (Anishinaabe Fond du Lac Nation) artist, teacher, designer and community organizer, studied Ojibwe split-toe moccasins and created a pattern book which she distributed to community members through public workshops.
NAAIR is open to Native American artists currently residing in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota who are currently permitted to work within the United States. Enrollment in a federally recognized tribe is not a requirement, but the artist must be recognized by his or her community and demonstrate significant artistic knowledge.
The Native American Artists-in-Residence program is funded by Margaret A Cargill Philanthropies.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
