Starwatch

In the predawn sky, four planets — Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn — are still strung in that order from left to right. But now the line of planets stretches all the way across the sky. 

Venus dazzles from low in the northeast. Mars and Jupiter begin the month well up in the southeast and south, respectively, with Saturn lower in the southwest. As August goes by, Jupiter and Saturn drift westward; at month’s end, Saturn will be so far west that it sets before Venus appears. On the 14th, Earth laps Saturn in the orbital race. On that day, Saturn will be almost exactly opposite the sun in the sky, so it will shine all night.

