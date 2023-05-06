may starwatch.jpg

During May, brilliant Venus holds its own above the western horizon as the last of the bright winter stars stream past it.

Our sister planet begins the month by gliding between Betelgeuse, in Orion, and Capella, in Auriga, the charioteer. Betelgeuse, to the lower left of Venus, is outshone by both the planet and high, lustrous Capella. As these stars drop away, Venus passes through Gemini, all the while following a course toward Mars, which appears to be fleeing its approach.

