The Minnesota State Arts Board will host an in-person Grants Workshop at the East Central Regional Arts Council offices on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Artists, culture bearers, and employees of organizations providing arts programming in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine counties are invited to attend.
Staff from the Minnesota State Arts Board will provide information about current grant opportunities for individuals and organizations, including programs which are new this year, i.e., the Accessible Arts, Cultural Expression, and Arts Experiences grants.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about best practices when applying for an Arts Board grant, as well as ask questions in an informal setting with other arts practitioners in the region.
Accommodations (i.e., ASL-interpretation, live captioning, digital or large print materials, etc.) will be provided upon request. To request an accommodation, please contact Annick Dall-Desbois at Annick.Dall-Desbois@arts.state.mn.us or (651) 539-2651. The Minnesota State Arts Board strives to ensure that all Minnesotans have the opportunity to participate in and benefit from the arts. Its mission is to stimulate and encourage the creation, performance, and appreciation of the arts in the state.
