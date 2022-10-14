Perch.jpg
Photo by Erik Jacobson

According to a perch study that began in 2019 and combined with DNR survey data dating back as far as the 1970s, Minnesota perch are getting smaller and are maturing faster, therefore ultimately stimeying their overall growth potential.

Onamia alumna and now research scientist for the DNR, Beth Holbrook told Kare 11, “Our conclusion is that perch, bigger than five inches, are decreasing in numbers and that those perch aren’t reaching a maximum size as big as they used to.” 

