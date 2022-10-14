According to a perch study that began in 2019 and combined with DNR survey data dating back as far as the 1970s, Minnesota perch are getting smaller and are maturing faster, therefore ultimately stimeying their overall growth potential.
Onamia alumna and now research scientist for the DNR, Beth Holbrook told Kare 11, “Our conclusion is that perch, bigger than five inches, are decreasing in numbers and that those perch aren’t reaching a maximum size as big as they used to.”
The study is called “Assessing Yellow Perch Populations with Experimental Sampling Gears” and is expected to be wrapped up in the next year. “I say for sure a mystery. I think it could potentially be a problem, particularly in our lakes that we really love to fish for perch,” Holbrook added.
The perch study is being conducted statewide, and it could answer some of the questions Mille Lacs anglers have had for some time as far as the dwindled population of “keeper” perch on the big lake. Mille Lacs has had its own share of perch problems for many years now.
Old time anglers can recall “hauling gunny sacks” of perch off the flats and gravel in the winter time – now many decades ago – when the limit was 75 per person per day with a two day possession limit of 150. Anglers would come from far and wide for a big haul of perch in the winter on many of the bigger Minnesota lakes.
The days of that kind of fishing for perch and the subsequent limits are now long gone – literally and figuratively. Currently, the bag limit is 20 per day with a two-day possession limit of 40 with a continuous season.
Another finding by the DNR is that nearly all the big perch are female. So if anglers are harvesting them, they are typically removing breeding stock. This is where limits can play a big role in the fishery.
According to the DNR assessment netting dating back to the 70s, perch have shown a 30% decline statewide, and some lakes that actually had perch in the past, have no more showing up in the nets.
In trying to solve the mystery, the Brainerd Area Fisheries Office of the DNR designed and used a smaller mesh net on Brainerd area’s Gull Lake. It was successful in capturing smaller perch that had been alluding them previously with the larger mesh size.
These nets are now being used statewide in the study. The DNR also uses electrofishing to catch perch, and document the length, weight, sex and age.
“We’ve also found that the size of maturity is also correlated to maximum size, so if fish mature earlier, they’re not getting as big,” Holbrook said.
According to Holbrook, there are a number of factors to consider in the perch mystery, including: climate-warmed water, a change in perch predators, and zebra mussels, which remove nutrients ultimately causing the water to become clearer, therefore removing more of the protective cover to the early-maturing, smaller perch.
“Predators can see you better so it’s not just food availability, it’s also how vulnerable you are to being seen and eaten.” Holbrook concluded. “People love to fish for perch, and we want to make sure that they can continue to do so.”
Some perch facts from the DNR:
Yellow perch are found in lakes, rivers and streams across Minnesota but are most abundant in lakes and backwaters of large rivers.
The largest perch recorded in Minnesota was caught in Lake Plantagenet in Hubbard County and weighed three pounds, four ounces.
While not typically targeted by sport fish anglers in the summer, perch are highly sought after by ice anglers. They have firm, very good tasting flesh that rivals that of their larger cousin, the walleye. Some people say it tastes better than walleye.
Female yellow perch mature between two and four years old, males usually mature one year earlier. Spawning takes place in April and May when water temperature reaches 45-52 degrees. Their method of spawning is unique in that female perch lay their eggs in long gelatinous strands, usually floating or hanging from vegetation or some other structure. The average female will lay approximately 23,000 eggs. Eggs hatch in eight to 10 days.
Perch are relatively short-lived fish. Few over seven years old are ever caught, although one in Minnesota reached age 17.
Perch are food for largemouth and smallmouth bass, northern pike, musky, walleye, bowfins, burbot, lake trout and other fish as well as gulls, mergansers, loons, kingfishers, eagles and herons and otters.
The ultimate goal for the DNR is to try and better manage perch fisheries.
