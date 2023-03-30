Minnesota United announced Feb. 28 that the club has entered into a multi-year partnership with Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley, as the club’s Official Casino and Entertainment Partner.
“Providing increased access to soccer across Minnesota is at the heart of our mission as a Club, and we are tremendously excited to partner with Grand Casino to help us extend our reach in achieving this goal,” said MNUFC CEO Shari Ballard. “This new and long-term relationship with Grand Casino will help us deepen our connection to our Native American communities throughout Minnesota. One exciting initiative we already have in the works with Grand Casino is the construction of a brand new mini pitch in the community. We love having the opportunity to do this and look forward to seeing the joy it brings to kids and adults alike as they play this amazing game.”
As the Official Casino and Entertainment Partner for Minnesota United, Grand Casino also holds the naming rights for the stadium’s Brew Hall. The Grand Casino Brew Hall will provide a rotating, seasonal menu of fan-favorite food items and games, provided by Grand Casino.
A large component of the partnership is increasing access to the game of soccer to the Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Hinckley communities. Minnesota United and Grand Casino have committed to building a mini-pitch within the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe community, establishing a welcoming place to play soccer. The club has built four mini-pitches in Saint Paul, this will be MNUFC’s first mini-pitch outside of the Twin Cities. Grand Casino and Minnesota United will also host an annual soccer celebration day with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, bringing MNUFC to greater Minnesota.
“We could not be more excited to partner with Minnesota United for a first-of-its-kind partnership,” said Ronda Weizenegger, Chief Executive Officer for Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley. “We look forward to being part of the soccer community, increasing our customer base through cross marketing opportunities and providing Minnesota United fans with an exciting entertainment experience.”
Additionally, Minnesota United will host its first-ever Native American Heritage Night on April 15 against Orlando City, celebrated with Grand Casino and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. Similar to other theme games, Native American Heritage Night will include pre-game activations on the Great Lawn, in-stadium signage and promotion and other Native American elements throughout the match. More details to come.
Lastly, Grand Casino will host an all-new digital social gaming feature through the Grand Casino app and online, where Loons fans can play and win prizes all season long.
About Minnesota United
Professional soccer has been a part of Minnesota for over four decades and Minnesota United is at the forefront of growing the game at all levels. From the first team to the front office to the Development Academy to our work throughout the Twin Cities, the club’s goal remains the same: to promote soccer, the world’s game, and through it inspire and unite our community. We’ll accomplish this through a culture built on accountability, respect, excellence and honesty and by creating a fan experience and connection to the community second to none. In 2023, MNUFC returns to the pitch for its seventh season in MLS. Follow Minnesota United’s social channels and check our website at mnufc.com for regular updates on the club.
About Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley
Grand Casino Mille Lacs and Grand Casino Hinckley are owned by Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures. The casinos feature gaming, accommodations, dining, conference and banquet facilities, live entertainment, and The Grand Harmony Spa and Grand National Golf Club at Grand Casino Hinckley.
