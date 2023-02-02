The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Minnesota is holding a public Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) webinar with the University of Minnesota Extension on February 15. Farmers and others involved in agriculture will have an opportunity to learn more about the ARC/PLC programs and factors to consider when making elections for the 2023 crop year.
The ARC and PLC programs provide financial protections to farmers from substantial drops in crop prices or revenues and are vital economic safety nets for most American farms. Producers can elect coverage and enroll in crop-by-crop ARC-County or PLC, or ARC-Individual for the entire farm, for the 2023 crop year. Although election changes for 2023 are optional, enrollment (signed contract) is required for each year of the program. If a producer has a multi-year contract on the farm and makes an election change for 2023, it will be necessary to sign a new contract. The webinar will highlight program information and review coverage options.
Participants can register in advance at this link and can also register at the time of the webinar. Additionally, the webinar will be recorded and posted for future viewing. Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to participate in this meeting should contact Ellyn Oelfke at 651-602-7732 by February 13 or dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunication relay services.
FSA is currently accepting applications for ARC/PLC enrollment through March 15, 2023. To learn more about ARC/PLC visit farmers.gov/arc-plc or contact your local USDA Service Center.
In partnership with USDA, the University of Illinois and Texas A&M University offer web-based decision tools to assist producers in making informed, educated decisions using crop data specific to their respective farming operations. Tools include:
• Gardner-farmdoc Payment Calculator, the University of Illinois tool that offers farmers the ability to run payment estimate modeling for their farms and counties for ARC-County and PLC.
• ARC and PLC Decision Tool, the Texas A&M tool allows producers to analyze payment yield updates and expected payments for 2023. Producers who have used the tool in the past should see their username and much of their farm data already available in the system.
