The following report is a compilation of state and federal wildlife manager reportsand waterfowl surveys from across Minnesota. This is the first report for 2022.
Spring waterfowl surveys showed near average numbers of ducks in Minnesota.
Mallard populations were at their long-term average, blue-winged teal were 24 percent below their long-term average, and other ducks were three percent below the long-term average. The Canada goose population was four percent above the 2019 estimate.
Continental waterfowl surveys showed similar trends with total duck abundance four percent below long-term averages.
Wetland conditions in the state are much improved from last year. Waterfowl production (number of young produced) was below average in Minnesota for both ducks and geese due to the late spring. Wild rice is spotty and delayed maturation so most is still green.
The experimental teal season is open Saturday, Sept. 3 through Wednesday Sept. 7. The daily bag limit is six teal/day (bluewinged and green-winged teal combined). Shooting hours for teal hunting are sunrise to sunset. The goose season also opens on Saturday Sept. 3 with a daily bag limit of five dark geese/day and shooting hours half-hour before sunrise to sunset.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s-80s statewide during teal season.
