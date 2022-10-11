Approximately 90,000 Minnesotans will continue to save money on MinnesotaCare premiums through the end of 2025, thanks to the federal Inflation Reduction Act signed last month by President Biden. 

As part of the landmark law, MinnesotaCare premiums will remain at reduced levels for an additional three years, helping workers and families maintain their access to affordable health care. MinnesotaCare covers people who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to purchase other health insurance.

