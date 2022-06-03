Spring in the Mille Lacs area comes with a lot of anticipation of seeing a big beautiful ice-free lake — marking the beginning of another awesome open water season. But as soon as that conversation begins, someone has to say, “but now tribal netting will start too,” and that either sends the light-hearted conversation into a seriously opinionated direction, or the original conversation simply ends — and both are a shame.
The conversations also show up on social media, with users and “friends” hijacking sunset posts or how beautiful the lake looks, and again turning them toward the subject of netting and some of the comments can get downright nasty.
The reality is that for state anglers (non-Tribal), being able to fish is a “privilege” that can be revoked — at any time — by the state, if the angler egregiously breaks the regulations. But for Tribal members, fishing is a “right” — big difference there, and it is granted by the federal government, not the state.
This was affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court way back on March 24, 1999, over two decades ago, yet some people still won’t accept it even after all this time….
Although I must admit, the phrase “netting during the spawn” just doesn’t sound right, the truth of the matter is a fish that is killed anytime of the year is no different than a spawning fish — neither one will ever spawn again.
A dead fish is a dead fish.
A Minnesota DNR biologist stated decades ago, “95 percent of the walleyes netted by the Tribes near spawning beds are male, so future populations are not greatly affected by the practice. Few females are netted because they leave immediately after laying their eggs, while the males tend to stay in those areas for two or three weeks.”
And this holds true, even most of the fish caught after the angling season opens are primarily smaller fish (males) - especially if there is a late spring. Many times, the males are still squirting milt - proving the biologist’s statement.
Another one I hear is “the tribes net the whole lake.” With over 130,000 acres (207 square miles) and somewhere around 75 miles of shoreline, this is far from the truth. There are 11 improved public accesses on the lake, and a few unimproved ones as well, and from what I’ve seen, the nets are rarely set more than a mile or so from the accesses.
So, for numbers sake, let’s just say there’s 15 public access points (Tribal members rarely use a pay access from what I understand), that would still leave over 40 miles of untouched potential shoreline spawning area. But again, that’s also a moot point - a dead fish is a dead fish.
I’ve also heard “the Tribes always take their share” and that is false as well. The Tribes have never taken their full allocation. See “A history of Mille Lacs summer slot limits and total allocations” in the April 20, 2022, issue of the Messenger, or search the website for it.
Lastly, I’ll quote Ben Michaels, a Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission biologist, when he recently told MPR news, “A lot of people think that the tribes come to these landings, they take what they want, they leave, they have unlimited quota, the fish aren’t counted,” he said. “That can’t be further from the truth.” Every fish that comes into the landing, whether speared or netted, is counted and weighed.
To this day Tribal members still receive a lot of harassment. Spring of 2021 there was an incident on the east side of the lake when members of the public harassed a Tribal family that were spearing - charges were pressed - one of them a felony. All it did was deepen the divide in an already divisive community.
The true reality is - netting has very little impact on Mille Lacs Lake - whether you want to believe it or not. And just for the record, state anglers - by far - have always had the biggest impact on the lake.
