Cloe Bernu was crowned Miss Isle on Friday, July 9, at the band stage during Isle Days. Cloe was among three other Miss Isle candidates, Gabby Perkio, Gabriella Lilledahl, and Jayden Biros. Gabriella Lilledahl was crowned Miss Congeniality. See next picture for Miss Teen Isle.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.