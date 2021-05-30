Within the past decade, the Minnesota State High School League has backed the sport of clay target shooting for high schools around the state.
An independent Minnesota State High School Clay Target League which began in 2008 with three teams and 30 students statewide was the impetus of this sport and by 2019 target shooting leagues have grown to include 32,810 participants and 1,042 teams throughout 25 states.
The local Mille Lacs schools of Onamia and Isle found significant interest in the sport and both schools soon were fielding teams of boys and girls competing in high school league sanctioned teams.
Teams were mostly sponsored by local sportsmen clubs.
Key entrance protocol for participants was to show a certificate of having taken at least one firearms safety program.
Last season, because of extra-curricular activities being canceled statewide due to pandemic issues, there was no shooting.
This spring, sports activities were back in swing, albeit with certain protocols.
So, how is it going on the local shooting ranges?
Onamia High had to abort their program due to a problem in finding enough ammunition. “It seems there is a shortage of ammo in the state, so we had to call off the season,” Onamia coach Austin Hackett claimed.
According to Isle High coach Stephanie Paulsen, their program is a go. “This year we have 27 students (including five seniors) involved with trap shooting,” she said. “Isle is able to run their trap program entirely because of the efforts of the Isle Sportsman’s Club.” The club charges a very small fee with the money going mostly toward the use of ammo.
The Sportsman’s Club claimed they had enough of a cache of ammo on hand to get the high school shooters through the season, even though they may have to forgo running their own summer shooting league.
A member of the Club said shells are incredibly hard to come by and generally if they do find them, they believe the ammo will be much more expensive than in the past.
Each student shooter is expected to go through 13 boxes of shells for the season at 25 shells per box, with the expected number of shells to be 8,775.
The students shooters and school districts themselves owe a lot to those sportsmen who volunteer their time and resources to make these programs go in Onamia and Isle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.