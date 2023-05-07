Ogilvie
Isle senior Madi Hebeisen made her debut on the mound for the Mille Lacs Raiders on April 18, giving up just one run on four hits, walked two and struck out eight and the Raiders offense scored 13 times on six hits, including two each by Jenna Carlson and Abby Fitzharris, leading to a 13-1 rout in five innings over the visiting Ogilvie Lions.
Ogilvie 1
Mille Lacs 13
Braham
Despite striking out 14 times in seven innings, the Mille Lacs Raiders wound up beating the Braham Bombers in the first of two games on April 25 at Braham. Madi Hebeisen earned the win on the mound going all seven innings, giving up no runs on four hits, walked no one and struck out six bringing her record to 2-0. Paige Strecker and Brooklyn Orazem were offensive heroes. Strecker had two and Orazem had one RBI and two stolen bases.
Mille Lacs 3
Braham 0
Braham
The Mille Lacs Raiders got solid pitching from their starter Malory VanBuskirk and a clutch save by Madi Hebeisen, to combine for a 3-0 shut-out of the Braham Bombers in the second game of a double-header on April 25. VanBuskirk went 4.1 innings, giving up no runs on just hits, walked six and struck out two. Hebeisen came in to get the final two outs, both on strike-outs.
The Raiders got just five hits, with two of them coming off the bat of Paige Strecker, including a double.
Braham 0
Mille Lacs 3
Pine City
In the first game of a double-header versus the Pine City Dragons on April 27, each team’s pitching gave up 12 hits, but Mille Lacs won the game, 12-7.
Isle senior, Madi Hebeisen pitched all seven innings, giving up seven runs (five earned) on 12 hits, striking out seven and issuing just one walk.
Pine City 7
Mille Lacs 12
Pine City
The Mille Lacs Raiders softball team pounded out 18 hits and 22 runs, including a nine-run third inning and a 12-run fifth on the way to a 22-3 rout of the Pine City Dragons in the first game of a double-header on April 27. Leaders on offense for the Raiders were Ashley Strang who went 4-4 and produced four RBI, along with Brooklyn Orazem who was 3-4 and had 4 RBI. Five other Raiders had two hits each including Jenna Carlson, Paige Strecker, Annah Ludwig, Katlyn Schoeck and Sydney Kapsner.
Malory VanBuskirk and Madi Hebeisen combined for five innings on the mound, giving up just three runs on four hits and struck out six.
Mille Lacs 0 1 9 0 12 22
Pine City 0 3 0 0 0 3
Barnum
The Barnum Bombers dealt the Mille Lacs Raiders their first lost of the season with a 4-3 win on April 28.
Each team had five hits, but Barnum’s pitcher struck out 13 Mille Lacs batters, while just one of the Bombers’ four runs was earned.
Mille Lacs 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 3
Barnum 0 0 3 0 0 1 -- 4
