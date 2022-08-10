alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com 

Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners is considering an ordinance that would affect short-term rentals, such as Airbnb and VRBO (Vacation Rentals By Owner) properties. These kinds of properties are homes owned by individuals, and increasingly corporations, that can be rented on a nightly basis. Airbnb and VRBO offer homestays as an alternative to hotels and motels, often touting a more personalized touch.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.