With the resignation of Economic Development Manager Mike Wimmer, the board has been reviewing the position.
The economic developer position was formulated in December 2012 and Wimmer was only the second person to occupy the position.
County Administrator Dillon Hayes has suggested previously that to capitalize on the position, additional funds would be needed for resources. The position could also help internally, finding opportunities for improvement within personnel. With the resources Wimmer was given, he “could only go so far.” Hayes believes that having an additional $50,000-$75,000 of funding would make a difference in the recruitment pool for the position.
Commissioner Phil Peterson expressed that if a developer wants to participate in studies and facilitate grants, they will find the resources they need through other means. He also questioned if the proposed amount Hayes suggested for those resources would be taking away from staffing needs elsewhere in the county.
Hayes replied that this would be a policy decision the board needs to make. While an economic development position would work to build up the area to create the tax base to support those needed staffing positions, or the board can choose to address those staffing needs directly. He compared Wimmer’s position, with the resources the board had designated to that position, as sending him to “build a house with a hammer and a couple nails.”
Commissioner Timothy Wilhelm questioned the definition of economic development, as it’s a broad term. In the past, the position was largely responsible for the Mille Lacs Lake Relief Program, a tangible benefit from a position that’s otherwise difficult to quantify.
Hayes suggested reworking the position into a “economic development-light position,” which he said in a later email would be a “lighter load” on the economic development side so they could “also dedicate time to special projects, grants, organizational development, etc. Things that would assist us internally in seeking non-tax revenue, implementing more efficient processes and procedures, etc.”
At the Nov. 15 meeting, Hayes presented what that revised position would look like based on the position description previously outlined. The objective remained to “work with partners within the county to retain, expand and attract businesses to Mille Lacs County.” It included improvement of the non-residential tax base, as well as developing grant proposals. Hayes added to the objective, “Lead the implementation of initiatives intended to further the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of public service delivery. Assist with the implementation and completion of special projects.”
Within the position description, the staff attempted to clean up the essential functions and eliminate repetition. One line eliminated was “Plan, coordinate and facilitate development opportunities between cities, business and the county.”
The position description was originally on the consent agenda, which Wilhelm moved to add to the regular agenda instead, as he wished to reincorporate the above line. When the agenda item came up, the position description was approved unanimously by the board.
Other business
Personnel director Kelly Fetters shared with the board at the Nov. 1 meeting that a settlement had been reached with a former employee of the county, Brandon Armstrong.
In March 2021, the Public Employee Retirement Association informed Mille Lacs County that Armstrong “was awarded disability benefits,” which were “calculated as being ‘in the line of duty,’” according to the settlement agreement and release. As such, Armstrong was entitled to continued health insurance under state statute.
According to the settlement, the county did not file for a petition for review to challenge the eligibility of continued health coverage. The $50,000 settlement allows parties to “further avoid the costs, inconvenience and uncertainty of litigation.” Additionally, the settlement lays out that the lump sum releases the county from all claims Armstrong may have for continued health insurance coverage. The settlement agreement also stipulates that nothing in the agreement “shall be construed to be an admission by any party.”
The lump sum settlement of $50,000 was set to come from the general fund contingency. Commissioner Dave Oslin called the situation “unfortunate,” but the settlement passed without opposition.
The county has noted some bank reconciliation issues. County Administrator Dillon Hayes made mention of these issues in October, stating the issues surfaced during an audit entrance meeting. The discrepancies began in 2020, right around the time many workers moved to remote settings. At the October meeting, Hayes sought authorization from the board to research vendors who could come in and help fix the reconciliation errors. He added it was “not a substantial amount,” but enough where it needed to be addressed.
At the time, Chair Genny Reynolds clarified that current staff is unable to “get this done.”
On Nov. 1, Hayes came back to the board with an initial proposal from a local vendor. The proposal included services to go over two months of statements, “hopefully to identify the issue,” and then county workers could go in and re-reconcile the rest of the year. Any bigger issues, Hayes said, “should come up pretty quickly.” With estimated services set at $110 per hour for anywhere between 10 and 25 hours of work, Hayes said the total for the local vendor’s services would be up to $3,000.
At the Nov. 15 meeting, Hayes sought formal authorization to employ the services of S.E. Hemmerich Tax and Accounting Services, based out of Milaca, for the aforementioned fees, over a firm based out of Thief River Falls, which would charge $145 per hour. With the authorization, the agenda form stipulates that the project will proceed “with a ‘not to exceed’ number of hours, providing a stop point at which progress can be evaluated further.”
In a later email, Hayes went into more detail about the nature of the bank reconciliation task ahead, stating that it’s the “process by which we verify ‘book’ totals against ‘bank’ totals.’” While those numbers, in theory, “should match exactly,” the discrepancies are something the county has been “working to fix from the time that the difference was originally noted.” Hayes further stated, “Our concern is that we haven’t been able to find the difference yet.” The staff responsible for this process when the reconciliation issues started emerging are no longer with the county, Hayes said. “The ‘fix’ is essentially to re-reconcile until it’s fixed – until we find whatever needs to be noted on the bank reconciliation that wasn’t noted to account for that unreconciled difference.”
As the funds to pay for the outside vendor were not originally budgeted for, the agenda item from Nov. 15 noted the accounting services would come from the 2022 general fund contingency.
