The newly formed, paired Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team opened its 2021-22 season on the road against the non-conference Mora Mustangs on Dec. 2, and the debut for the Raiders was anything but reassuring. The team had trouble inbounding the ball against a Mora press resulting in 47 turnovers, and their offense shot 23 percent from the field, including just five baskets in the second half, on the way to a lopsided, 51-33 loss.
Down by 10 points with four minutes remaining in the first half, Mille Lacs staged a comeback to pull to within three points with one minute left before intermission. But Mora went on a 12-1 run to begin the second period and put the game away.
Celleia Merrill and Katlyn Schoeck accounted for 20 of the Raiders 33 points.
The Mille Lacs Raiders hosted the Class AA Brooklyn Center Centaurs on Dec. 3 at the Onamia High gym, and unlike their opening night loss to Mora the night before, the Raiders turned the tables and completely dominated on offense and defense earning a decisive 61-26 victory.
The Raiders made 14 field goals during the first half compared to just two from the Centaurs, leading to a 34-8 lead by intermission. The tight defense by Mille Lacs also caused their guests to turn the ball over 17 times in the opening half. The Centaurs actually outscored the Raiders in the first half of the final period, but Mille Lacs’ bench came on strong in the final nine minutes when they outscored Brooklyn Center 19-5.
Nine girls got in the scoring column for the Raiders, led by 16 points from Onamia senior Aiyanna Mitchell, 10 from Isle senior Gabbey Perkio, nine by Katlyn Schoeck and eight a-piece from Fatih Larson and Celleia Merrill.
