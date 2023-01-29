The overall record for the Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team slipped to 0-12 after two conference losses last week.
Ogilvie
The Ogilvie Lions hosted the Mille Lacs Raiders in a rare afternoon game on Jan. 19. The Lions came out roaring in the first five minutes, building a 17-2 lead posting six three-pointers and were ahead by 15 points by intermission taking advantage of 22 Raider turnovers.
The Lions built their commanding lead to 32 points midway through the second period on the way to a 69-37 victory.
Mille Lacs finished the game shooting 22 percent from the field with just 11 field goals and turned the ball over 40 times.
Ogilvie, led by Grace Heins’ 22 points and Kadence Pierce’s 16 points, shot 25 percent from the field, including eight three-pointers.
The Raiders were led on offense by eighth-grader Mariah Remer who came off the bench to score 11 points from her position as point guard.
The Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team committed 31 turnovers and shot 20 percent from the field, including just three field goals and six total points during the first half on the way to a 61-20 loss to the Rush City Tigers on Jan. 20.
Mille Lacs 6 12 20
Rush City 37 24 61
Scoring: Orazem 7, M. Remer 6, Schoeck 5, Simmons-Merrill 2.
