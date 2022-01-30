The Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team’s overall record fell to 3-12 with two more loss last week.
Swanville
The Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team hosted the Swanville Swans on Jan. 18 and ended up losing by 25 points, 56-21.
The Raiders were behind by 13 points at half-time and Aiyanna Mitchell drew her team to within 10 points in the opening seconds of the second period. But inexplicably, Mille Lacs then allowed Swanville to go on a 17-0 run during the next 10 minutes, and that was the game.
The Raiders managed to score just one field goal during the first 16 minutes of the second half and 10 field goals for the entire game shooting 19 percent, compared to 36 percent shooting by Swanville with 23 field goals.
Mitchell and Katlyn Schoeck accounted for 26 of Mille Lacs 31 total points.
Both the Rush City Tigers and Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball teams entered their game against each other with three wins to their name so far this season, so some thought this was a going to be a close ballgame. Despite Mille Lacs losing by 14 points, the game itself was quite close until the final stretch.
In fact, the Raiders held a slim, 1-point lead by halftime and were ahead by that same number three minutes into the second period, before allowing the Tigers to go on a 19-5 run with eight minutes remaining to put the game on ice.
The difference in the final score was the fact that Rush City made 21 field goals compared to 14 by Mille Lacs.
Kaytlyn Schoeck was the lone Raider to score in double figures with 14 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.