It was a bittersweet week of basketball for the Mille Lacs Raiders girls team who began with a win over Wrenshall scoring 70 points. The win was their second of the season and second in a row. The Raiders followed with lopsided losses to Swanville and Pine City.
Wrenshall
Coming off their first win of the season on Jan. 26, the Mille Lacs Raiders traveled to Wrenshall High to take on the 0-14 Wrens on Jan. 30. The Raiders had 10 girls get in the scoring column, including three who scored in double digits, leading to a 70-30 rout.
The Raiders were ahead by just 10 points after the opening half, but outscored the Wrens by 30 points during the second period, when the host team was held to only three field goals and eight points.
Leading the Raiders on offense was Celleia Simmons-Merrill with 18 points (15 in the second half), 17 points from Katlyn Schoeck which included five from three-point range and a season-high 16 points by Brooklyn Orazem.
Mille Lacs 32 38 70
Wrenshall 22 8 30
Scoring: Simmon-Merrill 18, Schoeck 17, Orazem 16, Ludwig 6, Paulsen 3, M. Remer 2, Strecker 2, L. Remer 2, Biniek 2, Vanbuskirk 2.
Swanville
“We just gave up too many transition buckets,” was how Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball coach Aleia Haggberg described her teams 54-28 loss to the Swanville Bulldogs on Feb. 2. The Raiders managed just 11 total field goals during the entire game and gave up many easy baskets to the Bulldogs on over 20 turnovers turned into points.
The Pine City Dragons brought their conference-leading record to 9-0 with a whopping 102-30 win over the visiting Mille Lacs Raiders last Friday. Shooting nearly 50 percent from the field in the first half and making 19 field goals, including nine from three-point range, the Dragons built an incredible 50-point lead by intermission. Mille Lacs scored only four buckets and eight points in the opening period, while turning the ball over 26 times.
Pine City ended up shooting 51 percent from the field with 37 field goals, of which 17 were from long range, while Mille Lacs make a total of 10 field goals and shot 25 percent for the game. The Raiders committed 36 turnovers compared to just five by the Dragons.
