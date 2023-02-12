rds_ gbb_schoeck_katlyn.jpg

Scoring points

Isle junior Katlyn Schoeck (above, left) scored a total of 36 points in the Mille Lacs Raiders back-to-back wins during the past two weeks. 

 Photo by Bob Statz

It was a bittersweet week of basketball for the Mille Lacs Raiders girls team who began with a win over Wrenshall scoring 70 points. The win was their second of the season and second in a row. The Raiders followed with lopsided losses to Swanville and Pine City.

