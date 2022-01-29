Even though Isle’s varsity girls basketball team won only one game last season and Onamia won just six times, there was considerable conversation against pairing their two schools in that sport last winter when the topic came up at local school board and informational meetings. The major argument for keeping the schools non-paired, was the fact that Isle especially, had lots of girls out for the sport throughout its ranks.
The truth of the matter was neither school had the numbers to field junior high, C-squad, junior varsity and varsity teams and that the impending declining enrollments in the coming decades at both schools did not bode well for continuing to go it alone. Thus, the school boards decided to combine their girls teams with the new school colors borrowed from each other, a new school song and their new name, the Mille Lacs Raiders.
Through the first two weeks of January, the new team had surpassed Isle’s won/loss record of last season and their three wins were within reach of doing better than Onamia of 2021.
This is not to say things between the two schools are nothing short of rosy. The fact is, as many predicted last year, some veteran players from both schools for various reasons did not come out for the sport this season, leaving the varsity team’s starting line-up short of experience at all positions and all grade levels. This lack of experienced players at the varsity level usually translates into inconsistency on the floor,and that is what has transpired.
With only two seniors on the squad, (Aiyanna Mitchell from Onamia and Gabby Perkio from Isle), Raiders head coach Alicia Hannan has had to rely on several underclassmen to be thrust into the fray, resulting in a number of blow-out losses during mid-season. The youth and inexperience has expressed itself especially on offense where they have turned the ball over on average 20 to 30 times per contest trying to negotiate opponent’s presses, and their lack of quality shooters has at times produced single-digit field goals scored during some halves.
But hope springs eternal, especially with 38 girls, grades 7-12 out for the sport. The Raiders girls program long-term is counting on those younger players getting experience this season which should will bode well for the team down the line, especially since the numbers of players out for the sport are still there and the junior high girls and Junior Varsity are turning in winning records so far.
