The Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team overall record sunk to 2-21 with three more losses last week. The Raiders have just one more regular season game remaining before section playoffs begin.
Long Prairie
On Monday, Feb. 13, the Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team traveled to Long Prairie for a non-conference game with the Thunder. The host team built a 12-point lead by intermission, but outscored Mille Lacs by just two points during the second half, on the way to a 50-36 win.
The highlight of the evening for the Raiders was the hot shooting of Isle junior Katlyn Schoeck who scored 23 of her teams 36 points and led all scorers on both sides.
The loss was the 18th of the season for the Raiders against two wins.
Mille Lacs 18 18 36
Long Prairie 30 20 50
Scoring: Schoeck 23, Orazem 9, L. Remer 3, Strecker 1.
Braham
There aren’t many teams who end up winning a basketball game when they score just three baskets and turn the ball over 21 times during the first half. And that was the case when the Mille Lacs Raiders hosted the Braham Bombers on Feb. 16.
A Bomber full-court press caused havoc with the Raiders and allowed the visitors to build a 35-9 half-time lead and cruise to a commanding 57-22 win.
The Raiders finished with just eight field goals for the entire game, while shooting 24 percent from the field and turning the ball over 29 times. The Bombers shot 38 percent from the field and turned the ball over 15 times.
“Our girls played extremely hard throughout the entire game. Our defense was strong and our players found lots of opportunities to score.” Those were the words Mille Lacs Raiders coach Aleia Haggberg used to describe her teams tough 10-point loss to the Rush City Tigers on Feb. 17.
The Raiders were outscored by just five points each half, and were led on offense by Celleia Simmons-Merrill and Katlyn Schoeck, who each had 10 points and Paige Strecker with nine points.
