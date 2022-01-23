The Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball overall record slipped to 3-10 after losing all three of their games last week.
Barnum
“We had a hard time defending the inside” were the words Mille Lacs Raiders head girls basketball coach used to summarize her team’s lopsided defeat at the hands of the Barnum Bombers on Monday, Jan. 10. Indeed, Barnum’s two tall, talented players Allison Marine and Rayna Klejeski outscored Mille Lacs entire team by 11 points.
Final score: Barnum 70, Mille Lacs 41. Aiyanna Mitchell led the Raiders on offense with 10 points.
The Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team is finding out that turning the ball over because of difficulty handling an opponent’s press leads to being blown out early in many games. This is what took place on Jan. 13 when the Raiders hosted the Braham Bombers. The Bomber press forced the Raiders to turn the ball over 18 times in the first half, allowing the visitors to build a 45-16 lead by intermission and basically the game was over.
The lead by Braham got so far out of hand that running time was invoked with seven minutes remaining. Final score: Braham 67, Mille Lacs 33. Braham finished the game with 30 field goals compared to 15 for Mille Lacs. Arin Zimpel and Madison Dais accounted for 41 of Braham’s 67 points. Celleia Simmons-Merrill was the only Raider in double figures on offense with 12 points.
“This was a tough loss for us,” said Mille Lacs Raiders head coach Alicia Hannan following her team falling to Hill City-Northland, 59-53 on Jan. 14. “We had a 10-point lead in the first half, and were down by just one point by half-time, and we had a 1-point lead with three minutes left in the game, but we missed a few shots and they converted down the stretch.” Hannan claimed her defense could not stop the Hill City post players, who combined for over half their team’s points. Aiyanna Mitchell with 18 points and 10 points each from Faith Larson and Celleia Simmons-Merrill accounted for most of the Raiders scoring.
