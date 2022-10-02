The (0-3) East Central Eagles hosted the (0-3) Mille Lacs Raiders on Thursday evening, Sept. 22, and as the saying goes, “Someone was going to pick up their first win of the season.”
That someone ended up being the home team, but not after a valiant effort by the young Mille Lacs squad.
Despite fumbling away the ball on the very first play of the game, the Raiders came back on their next series to score on a brilliant 75-yard touchdown drive, highlighted by four long passes, including a 21-yarder to Creedon Spengler on fourth-down. That 6-0 lead held up through the first half as the Raider defense held the Eagles to a punt, two interceptions and a series taken over on downs.
The Eagles, who had lost their starting quarterback just prior to half-time, opened the second half by fumbling away their first play from scrimmage recovered by Isle senior Cole Dangers. What happened during the ensuing eight minutes of the third quarter was the turning point of the game.
Still up 6-0 and on a drive after the fumble recovery, the Raiders thought they had a completed pass to Hunter Haggberg at the Eagles’ one-yard-line, but that play was called back due to a penalty. Instead of being first and goal at the Eagle one-yard line, the Raiders had to give the ball to East Central at mid-field. From then on the offense belonged to the Eagles, who drove 56 yards to paydirt on the back of their work-horse runner, Jacob Ackerman, who ran the ball six of the seven carries in the drive, including the final 21-yard scamper that tied the score at, 6-6.
On the following play, Mille Lacs muffed a kick-off, giving the ball to East Central at the Raider 32-yard-line, where Ackerman ran five straight times to score again.
Down 14-6, the Raiders went to the passing game in desperation to get back in the game, but to no avail.
Final score: East Central 27, Mille Lacs 6.
East Central finished the contest with 255 total yards of offense, including 147 yards on 22 carries by Acherman. Mille Lacs had 169 total yards of offense, including 117 through the air, 75 of which were hauled in by Spengler.
