On Thursday evening, Jan. 6, the Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling team traveled to Elk River to take on two non-conference opponents and came away with a pair of wins.
In the first match, the Raiders beat the home team Spectrum Sting, 69-12. Creeden Spengler started off the Raider’s evening with his first varsity pin and then the black-and-gold took control. Zach Remer, Chase Calander, Tucker Strecker, Chris Ecker, Daniel Miller and Jake Wind each earned pins for the Raiders. To round out the match, at 195, senior Joe Bistodeau grabbed a nice win over an opponent who had beaten him last year.
The second match pitted the Raiders against Minneapolis Roosevelt. The Teddies did not put up much of a fight and due to illness brought a small squad. The Raiders took advantage and came away with an 84-0 win.
The team was led by Chris Ecker and Jake Wind who each grabbed their second pin of the evening and Landyn Remer who earned a pin at 145.
Mora Tournament
On Saturday, Jan. 8, the Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling team placed sixth among the 10 teams at the Mora Mustang Invitational. The competition was tough, with Mille Lacs being the only single A school in attendance.
The team was led by a pair of grapplers who made the finals. At the 106 pound class, Creedon Spengler won his first two matches with a bye and a nice 6-3 win before he was beaten in the finals by the #2-ranked 106 pounder in AAA. This gave Creedon an impressive second place finish.
Zach Remer kept his season record unblemished with three wins on the day, including a technical fall in the finals over his Mora opponent to bring home the gold.
Daniel Miller, Jake Wind and Joe Bistodeau all grabbed two wins on the day to place fourth.
Carter Adickes placed 5th and Tucker Strecker placed 6th to round out the finishers for the Mille Lacs squad.
Coach Josh Hughley was impressed with his wrestlers performance, saying, “Today was a good test to see where we are at this point in the season. I am hoping we can learn from this and get some guys moving in the right direction.”
On Thursday night, Jan. 13, Mille Lacs will take on Braham-Rush City and Staples in Isle with the conference title on the line. It is Black and Gold night, so any fans wearing Raider apparel will get in for free. There is also a meal for all Raider families that night during the Staples and Braham-Rush City match.
