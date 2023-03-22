Campaign raises concerns over nickel mine risks
A new initiative has been launched by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe in partnership with “allied organizations,” according to its website. The effort, Water Over Nickel, is an effort “to protect Minnesota’s people, natural resources and cultural sites from the negative impact of nickel mining.”
On Tuesday, March 14, Commissioner Kelly Applegate, of the Band’s Natural Resources department, with Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin, announced the initiative at an event in St. Paul. Other organizations named as part of the launch included the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC) and the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy (MCEA), as well as environmental scientist Amy Myrbo.
In comments after the event, Applegate said Water Over Nickel is an initiative to “raise awareness of the dangers of nickel mining.” The group has been “organizing for sometime,” and is particularly focused on the proposed Tamarack mine by Talon Metals and the risks it presents.
The proposed underground mine seeks to extract high-grade nickel beneath the earth’s surface. In conjunction with Rio Tinto, Talon Metals has inked a deal with Tesla to provide 165 million pounds of nickel in concentrate, an essential ingredient for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles. The U.S. Department of Energy is providing an estimated 27% of total project cost, $114 million, for the processing facility, which will be located in North Dakota.
Applegate spoke of the efforts of the federal and state governments “to move to a green economy.” As that conversation and paired action continues, Applegate said of the impacts on the Ojibwe community mining historically and continues to have, “Our story isn’t being told.”
In remarks during the State of the Band address earlier this year, Benjamin said the Band “supports green industries, but nickel mining is not a green industry.”
The initiative seeks to ensure the “due diligence” is being done to “make sure interests of the Band are responded to and protected,” Applegate said. It is a “call to action” to regulators and legislators to protect water resources, which are important to the Band, but also the greater population. Applegate said the watersheds of the Mississippi and Rum and Kettle rivers all are part of Aitkin County – anything that happens there will wash down and affect other areas and more people, making it a “national concern,” as the Mississippi runs down into the Gulf of Mexico.
On Talon Metals’ website, a statement of “Tribal Engagement and Consultation” is available, but Applegate said any conversations with Talon have been closer to “information sharing” rather than engagement and consultation. “We have yet to see a mine plan, which will determine next steps [for the Tribe],” Applegate said in an interview. “We need data and science to analyze the types of claims the mine is making,” such as claims of responsible mining practices and their effectiveness.
The proposed mining site is in Tamarack, on the eastern edge of Aitkin County, within a couple miles of Round Lake and Band member homes. The Water Over Nickel site added that the site is in “close proximity to the Band’s cultural sites, including Rice Lake and Sandy Lake.” One piece of that cultural importance is harvesting Manoomin (wild rice), medicinal plants and other cultural resources that are already under strain due to climate change.
Talon response
Todd Malan, chief external affairs officer and head of climate strategy, released a statement for Talon Metals in response to Water Over Nickel’s launch. In the statement, Talon recognized that Native American voices and concerns have not been recognized in the past and tribal communities are on the “frontlines” of the changing landscape due to climate change.
“We remain committed to information sharing with tribal sovereign governments and meaningful tribal consultation as we continue to shape plans for our operations in both Minnesota and North Dakota,” Malan said.
The statement also cited Talon’s decision to move processing facilities away from water-rich Aitkin County to Mercer County in North Dakota, “while deploying innovative new technology to address environmental risks.” Talon believes the mine addresses the national priority to build up a domestic battery supply chain. Malan said they are on-track to begin the environmental review in the second quarter of this year.
Those interested can learn more about Water Over Nickel by visiting its website, WaterOverNickel.com. Talon Metals’ full statement can be found on our website, www.messagemedia.com
