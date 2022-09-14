MLF event inadvertently violates DNR regulations, issues statement

Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour Tournament Director Aaron Beshears issued the following statement today regarding the inadvertent Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fishing regulation violations at this week’s event at Mille Lacs Lake:
MLF Bass Pro Tour Rule No. 33 permits an angler to utilize a second line once per period. It was an oversight that this rule directly violated Minnesota DNR fishing regulations, and we did not properly communicate that to the anglers this week. Upon being made aware of the regulation, we immediately informed all Bass Pro Tour anglers in the competition that they were to immediately cease using two lines for the remainder of the event.
We contacted the Minnesota DNR, who clarified the violations, and we’re working closely with them to ensure that we’re in full alignment with state fish and game regulations.
Bass Pro Tour anglers Jacob Wheeler and Alton Jones, Jr., have both received citations from the Minnesota DNR for violation of the two-line regulation. They have accepted responsibility, will pay their fines, and will face no further disciplinary action.
We apologize to the State of Minnesota, the Minnesota DNR, and the anglers and outdoorsmen and women of Minnesota, and we look forward to wrapping up our regular season in what has been a fantastic tournament for us here at Mille Lacs Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.