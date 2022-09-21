The final stop of the 2022 Bass Pro Tour season was last week and it was quite an impressive showing for the big lake. Starting on Saturday, Sept. 10 through Thursday, Sept. 15, 80 anglers competed for over $800,000 in prizes and a first place purse of $100,000. Dustin Connell from Clanton, Ala. came out on top with a final bag of 82 pounds nine ounces on 20 fish and the big bass of the day as well at six pounds three ounces after a tenuous six days of angling.
In the format for the tournament, anglers are divided up into two groups, A and B of 40 anglers each, and fished every other day from last Saturday through Tuesday in the qualifying rounds. The winners of the qualifying rounds moved directly to the championship that took place Thursday.
The remaining top 38 moved on to the “knockout” round that took place Wednesday and again slimmed down to the top 10 anglers for the championship round that took place Thursday for the $100,000 first prize.
As the Messenger went to press last Monday there had been two qualifying rounds of fishing. At that point both groups had fished one day and got a taste of what Mille Lacs had to offer as a world class bass fishery.
Monday morning dawned with temperatures in the upper 40s, but it was clear and calm so it felt warmer. Going into Monday, Josh Bertrand from Queen Creek, Ariz. had scored the biggest bag with 86 pounds 13 ounces on 27 fish and narrowly edged out second place finisher Stephen Browning from Hot Springs, Ark. with 84 pounds 13 ounces on 20 fish total.
First and second place were over 30 pounds ahead of third place finisher Matt Lee from Cullman, Ala. who weighed 15 fish for 53 pounds 11 ounces.
When the clock ran out, group A had a new leader. Formerly in seventh place after day one with 43 pounds 14 ounces on 12 fish, Mark Daniels Jr., Tuskegee, Ala., had run away from the pack with a day two total of 79 pounds 12 ounces on 20 fish and a two day total of 123 pounds 10 ounces on 32 total fish to take the lead. His largest was five pounds 13 ounces. Daniels Jr. moved directly to the championship round on Thursday.
Bertrand was able to hold on to second place with 111 pounds 13 ounces on 35 total fish and Browning dropped a place as well to third with 108 pounds six ounces on 26 total fish. Browning’s largest day two fish was a whopping six pounds eight ounces.
Places second through 20 moved onto Wednesday’s knockout round.
Tuesday morning was a cookie cutter of Monday as group B headed out for their second qualifying round to determine who will move on to the knockout round and who will go home. Going into Tuesday, Alton Jones, Lorena, Tex., topped the field with a total bag of 92 pounds 13 ounces on 25 fish and a big bass of five pounds four ounces.
Jones walked away from the competition with 27 pounds more than second place finisher Connell, who weighed 17 fish for 65 pounds 13 ounces and his big bass was five pounds one ounce. Third place was Jacob Wheeler, Harrison, Tennessee with a weight of 58 pounds 13 ounces on 17 fish.
By the end of the day, Jones held onto his lead with another bag of 47 pounds 15 ounces on 12 fish for a two day total of 140 pounds 12 ounces on 37 total fish. Jones went directly to the championship round on Thursday. Second place went to Cliff Pace, Pettle, Miss. with a two day total of 104 pounds 13 ounces on 27 fish. Third place went to Connell with a two day bag of 100 pounds eight ounces on 27 total fish.
For the knockout round, Wednesday dawned to slightly warmer temperatures in the low fifties but a stiff breeze out of the southeast was kicking up whitecaps by sun up. Anglers again found out what Mille Lacs can dish up on a daily basis.
In the knockout round, weights were zeroed, and the remaining 38 anglers competed to finish in the top eight to advance to the championship round on Thursday. Then the weights are again zeroed, and the highest total will win the top prize of $100,000.
Michael Neal topped the pack on Wednesday with a 77 pound two ounce bag on 20 fish with his largest being five pounds one ounce. Connell finished in second place with a 71 pound three ounce bag on 19 fish and Dakota Ebar, Brookeland, Tex., took third with 14 fish weighing 57 pounds four ounces. The top eight from the knockout round moved on to join the two group winners for the championship Thursday.
Thursday dawned warmer yet with temperatures in lower 60s and the southeast breeze had ushered in some showers to greet the final ten anglers competing for the first place prize of $100,000.
When time ran out on the final ten anglers Connell came out on top winning the $100,000 purse. During his post-tournament interview before the trophy presentation Connell said: “I love Mille Lacs, I love Minnesota fishing. … It was just a blessed day for me.”
As far as his winning strategy, he had a slow morning, but then went to a spot he had marked in the closing minutes of the previous day going on to say “You know what’s crazy about this whole deal … Yesterday I had 15 minutes left. I was running around – I knew I was not going to win (the knockout round). I had time to go and idle. And I, literally in the last 12 minutes, while idling I found six rocks. Six. … I rolled over there today, and I caught a six-three.”
Connell added about his Thursday run, “I didn’t really have time to really get nervous, ‘cause they were like, ‘Hey, you got five minutes left and you got a seven-pound lead.’ And ScoreTracker updated and said, ‘You now have a four-ounce lead.’ I said, ‘He’s gonna win. How many minutes do we have?’ They said, ‘Two and a half.’ I said, ‘He’s gonna win.’ … It all came down to those last few minutes.”
The “he” was David Walker and he finished second with 23 fish that really were just four ounces shy of Connell’s at 82 pounds five ounces. What a fantastic finish. Walker took home $45,000 in the process. Prize money was paid to all 80 anglers accordingly. For more information and the rest of the field’s weights and winnings go to www.majorleaguefishing.com.
Rumor had it there would be some six pounders caught during the tournament, and that rumor came true on the third day of the competition with Stephen Browning’s six pound eight ounce giant that would turn out to be the largest of the tournament. There went on to be two others as well that would crack the six pound mark.
With the championship complete, that ended the six day event that once again put Mille Lacs Lake’s world class smallmouth bass fishery in the spotlight. All in all there was 2,586 pounds of bass caught by group A, and 2,396 pounds by group B in the qualifying rounds, 1,190 pounds caught during the knockout round and 476 pounds in the championship round. With more than 6,650 pounds of smallmouth caught by the pro’s during the event, I think it’s safe to say most of the anglers were impressed with Mille Lacs’s fishery.
