The final stop of the 2022 Bass Pro Tour season was last week and it was quite an impressive showing for the big lake. Starting on Saturday, Sept. 10 through Thursday, Sept. 15, 80 anglers competed for over $800,000 in prizes and a first place purse of $100,000. Dustin Connell from Clanton, Ala. came out on top with a final bag of 82 pounds nine ounces on 20 fish and the big bass of the day as well at six pounds three ounces after a tenuous six days of angling.

In the format for the tournament, anglers are divided up into two groups, A and B of 40 anglers each, and fished every other day from last Saturday through Tuesday in the qualifying rounds. The winners of the qualifying rounds moved directly to the championship that took place Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.