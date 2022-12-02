Regulation sign.jpg

Brian Nerbonne, regional fisheries manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) spoke at the Mille Lacs Lake Fisheries Advisory Committee (MLFAC) meeting held at McQuoid’s Inn and Event Center in Isle on Nov. 3. Nerbonne gave a brief overview into how and what factors dictate the regulations on Mille Lacs each season.

Nerbonne explained, “The state goes into negotiations with the bands and together we decide on the allowable harvest for that year that then gets split between the state anglers and the bands. Once the allocation (the amount of pounds of walleye that is available) is set, the state then has to pick a regulation that is going to be used for that year.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.