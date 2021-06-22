Mille Lacs Health System is proud to announce they will be a residency site for the University of Minnesota’s Post Graduate Pharmacy Residency program. After conducting over 20 interviews, MLHS has selected Sandy Leo, future Doctorate of Pharmacy, to fill the yearlong residency vacancy.
The University of Minnesota’s College of Pharmacy offers several distinct Pharmacy Residency Program experiences, all of which focus on the delivery of pharmaceutical care in ambulatory environments. The MLHS pharmacy residency will have a rural health emphasis. Jenn McDonnell , MLHS Pharmacy Manager, said, “It’s really important to expose new pharmacists to everything that rural health has to offer, so that we can constantly recruit new talent to our rural communities. Rural health is unique in that you never know what will walk through the door.”
The Postgraduate Pharmacy Residency Program is recognized nationally not only for its exceptional graduates, but also for its innovative approach to simultaneously meet the growing demand for residency opportunities while enhancing quality pharmacy services in healthcare organizations. MLHS is honored to be included in this nationally recognized program.
Rural pharmacists are frequently called upon to have expertise in all areas of medication use in a small community. Residency opportunities are all hosted by health systems that provide comprehensive health services to the communities they serve, including primary, long term and inpatient care.
Sandy Leo said she is excited to join the team at Mille Lacs Health System. “I think my career interests and skill set are a great fit for the MLHS Pharmacy,” she stated. Leo grew up in St. Paul, and has been working in healthcare for most of her life. She has a bachelor’s degree in Genetics, Cell Biology, and Development from the University of Minnesota. She has worked as a laboratory scientist in the area of Cytogenetics at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
