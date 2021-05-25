The Mille Lacs Health System’s Next Chapter: Building Our Healthy Future project has been continuing to take shape. And despite COVID and some of the resulting restrictions and workarounds needed during the ongoing construction expansion due to the pandemic, nothing has slowed down progress.
Crews have been busy since the site preparation began in 2019, and since then, work has been done on the new helipad; new parking areas; the re-routing of patient admissions to a temporary site on the west side of the existing clinic; the installation of plumbing, heating, sewer and electric; and the ongoing construction of the new two-story addition. Interior rooms are taking shape, with sheetrock going up and plans for both interior and exterior signage in the works.
The project is on schedule and expected to be completed in late 2022. MLHS will be giving tours to some community groups and key stakeholders in upcoming months as the COVID restrictions are now easing up.
In the meantime, ongoing work is being done, not only on the remodeling of clinic and waiting areas, but the new, state-of-the-art emergency room; the second story, which will feature 18 single-patient rooms; and the new kitchen and cafeteria.
Patients are encouraged to arrive a little early to their appointments to accommodate any changes in parking and navigation to entrances and to pay attention to signage. Rehabilitation parking and other parking closer to the entrances are being kept free for patients’ convenience, though they may be located in a different area than patients are used to.
Progress can be seen on a real-time live webcam by visiting the main page on mlhealth.org and scrolling to “Imagine. Build. Transform.”
