Mille Lacs Health System will now offer all three COVID vaccines (Moderna, J&J, and Pfizer) at the Isle Clinic, in addition to the Onamia Clinic.
The CDC recommends anyone age five years and older get the COVID vaccine. Children ages 5-12 years old will receive a children’s dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The CDC recently approved boosters for children ages 12-18, to be given at least five months after the child’s second shot. The CDC is also recommending boosters for immunocompromised children as young as age five.
The booster schedule for anyone 18 years and older is as follows:
Pfizer - get your booster shot five months after the second dose
Moderna - get your booster shot five months after the second dose
Johnson & Johnson - get your booster shot two months after the single dose
MLHS Pharmacy Manager, Jenn McDonnell, explains, “We hope that by expanding both the vaccine and locations that offer COVID vaccination within our health system, it will simplify the process for patients; we want it to be as convenient as possible.”
All adults 18 years and older can choose which vaccine they’d like as a booster dose. Children will be given the Pfizer vaccine as a booster to match what they were originally given.
Vaccines/boosters can be administered in Isle or Onamia at a scheduled nurse visit or at a medical appointment with your family practice provider for any other reason.
To schedule a nurse visit to receive your vaccine/booster, call 320-532-3154, press option one.
